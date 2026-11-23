A union representing about 250 workers at the ports had already voted to authorize a strike. Thousands more workers were expected to honor picket lines and cease work.

Cranes move containers from a vessel in January at the Port of Long Beach. A strike by workers at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach has been averted with an agreement reached over the weekend.

The agreement was reached Saturday, the same day the previous contract was set to expire, according to the Pacific Maritime Assn. , which represents employers at the ports. ILWU Local 26, a union representing about 250 unarmed watchmen at the ports, has been in negotiations for more than a year after their contract originally expired in July 2025. The watchmen’s responsibilities at the ports include checking credentials and conducting routine security patrols.

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Employers at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach warn that thousands of workers could strike if a contract deal is not finalized by Saturday.at the ports, thousands of longshoremen and marine clerks were expected to honor the picket line and cease working if there was a strike. Just before the deadline, ILWU Local 26 struck a deal with the Pacific Maritime Assn.

“This agreement provides certainty for the ports, for the cargo owners and workers throughout the supply chain who depend on them, and for the Southern California regional and national economies,” the association said. Under a new chief executive, the Port of Long Beach is getting ready to double its cargo capacity by 2050. The port handled a record amount of cargo in 2025.

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A strike would have disrupted the country’s busiest port complex amid a surge in holiday shipping and one of theThe Pacific Maritime Assn. did not provide details on the agreement. ILWU Local 26 declined to comment on the matter. Caroline Petrow-Cohen is a Business reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering electric vehicles and aviation. She is a graduate of Duke University, where she studied journalism, English and environmental science and policy.

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