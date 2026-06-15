Los Angeles Intersections Most At-Risk for Traffic Crashes

ABC7 On Your Side Investigates found that serious traffic crashes causing injury or death are climbing in Los Angeles, with distracted driving and a surge in e-bikes and e-scooters fueling the trend. Motor officers with the LAPD are focusing enforcement on intersections with the highest number of crashes.

On what L.A. intersections are drivers most at-risk of injury or death? ABC7 On Your Side Investigates has the answer. Serious traffic crashes causing injury or death are climbing in Los Angeles , and police say distracted driving , along with a surge in e-bikes and e-scooters, are fueling the trend.

ABC7 On Your Side Investigates spent a morning with motor officers with the Los Angeles Police Department during a special enforcement where they pulled over distracted drivers who they say are putting others at risk. Sgt. Ryan Klepper, who supervises the motor officers, can spot traffic violations in rapid succession.

"You're always on the hunt for these violations that cause injuries," Klepper said. So far this year, LAPD reports 750 traffic crashes in the city that resulted in a serious injury or death -- a 5% increase from the same period last year. Collisions involving e-bikes and e-scooters are also rising. Police say there have already been 54 crashes this year involving a car and an e-bike.

Officers warn pedestrians to stay alert as riders illegally use sidewalks.

"There's been an instance where we had an e-scooter hit a pedestrian on a sidewalk and kill them," Klepper said. Captain Anthony Espinoza of the LAPD West Traffic Division said many younger riders lack basic road knowledge.

"When it comes to younger folks that are riding these e-scooters, most of them don't have a driver's license. They haven't gone through any formal training, so they don't understand the rules of the road," Espinoza said.

"Many of them aren't slowing down for stop signs. They're going through red lights.

" To reduce crashes, officers are focusing enforcement on intersections with the highest number of crashes. LAPD data shows those intersections are:Highland Avenue and Pat Moore Way, near the Hollywood Bowl - 6 crashes so far in 2026Sherman Way at the 170 Freeway entrance in the San Fernando Valley - 5 crashes so far in 2026 Police say drivers should expect to see more enforcement at or near the intersections as they work to curb dangerous behavior and keep roads safer.5-year-old girl swept into ocean identified after body recovered in Laguna Beach1 killed, 10 hurt in mass shooting in Midland, Texas; suspect also dead





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Los Angeles Traffic Crashes Distracted Driving E-Bikes E-Scooters

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