The initial quake was reported at 9:30 a.m.

A preliminary 5.0-magnitude earthquake and multiple aftershocks rocked Southern California on Saturday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The initial quake was reported at 9:30 a.m. about 6 miles off the coast of Manhattan Beach.

It was about 5.6 miles deep, the USGS said. No injuries or damage were reported as of 10:19 a.m.it is now in earthquake mode, meaning it activated personnel across the city to"conduct a strategic survey by land, air and sea of their districts, examining critical infrastructure and areas of local concern across our 470 square mile City of Los Angeles jurisdiction.

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""A preliminary 5.0-magnitude earthquake centered near Manhattan Beach was felt across Los Angeles at 9:30 AM this morning," she said. "So far, while there are no reports of major damage, the LAFD is in earthquake mode to assess potential impacts across the city. City teams will continue to monitor and update as needed.