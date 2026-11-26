Many popular LA grocery stores are closed on Thanksgiving or have reduced holiday hours, including Ralphs, Vons, Albertsons, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s and more.

Customers browse the deli and bakery section of a Sprouts Farmers Market supermarket in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, July 24, 2018. — owned by the Kroger Company — will be open on Thanksgiving Day in most parts of LA from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m.. Store pharmacies will be closed, per the company’s website.

The Ralphs at 5429 Hollywood Boulevard will open at 6 a.m. and close at 10 p.m., according to the store’s website. A man shops for Thanksgiving menu items at a Ralphs grocery store on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, in the West Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles.will be open at 7 a.m. Thursday with most locations closing at 5 p.m.. The pharmacies will be closed on Thursday in most locations, according to the website.

Advertisement

Advertisement

People shop at a Ralph’s grocery store on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, in the West Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles. A shopper visits Albertsons in Los Angeles on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Kroger plans to buy Albertsons in a deal valued at $24.6 billion. Customers browse the deli and bakery section of a Sprouts Farmers Market supermarket in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, July 24, 2018.