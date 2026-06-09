Los Angeles Gears Up for FIFA World Cup 2026 with Week-Long Festival and Fan Events

Los Angeles officials announce a week of events, including the FIFA Fan Festival and official fan zones, to celebrate the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The festivities feature live match broadcasts, music performances, cultural programming, and community gatherings across the city.

Los Angeles is poised to become a epicenter of global soccer excitement as the city prepares for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Host Committee has orchestrated a comprehensive week-long kickoff, centered around the FIFA Fan Festival at the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

This initiative transforms the venue into the 'heartbeat' of the tournament's opening days, offering fans a central gathering place to experience the matches and cultural celebrations. The official commencement is marked by a kickoff party on Tuesday at the Coliseum's 1923 Club Rooftop Deck, overlooking the festival grounds. Emceed by Kevin Frazier of "Entertainment Tonight," the event will attract soccer legends, celebrity ambassadors, business leaders, civic officials, and local supporters.

It sets the stage for an exclusive media preview of the FIFA Fan Festival on Wednesday, which will then open its gates to the public from Thursday through Sunday. Kathryn Schloessman, CEO of the Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Host Committee, emphasized the festival's role: "The FIFA Fan Festival will be the heartbeat of the FIFA World Cup experience in Los Angeles.

From the live matches and headline music performances to the food, culture and community celebrations, this will be the place where fans come together to experience the excitement and global spirit of the tournament throughout opening week.

" The four-day festival promises live match broadcasts on giant screens, musical performances by artists like Steve Aoki, Normani, Los Lobos, and Capital Cities, international food offerings, and family-friendly activities, including appearances by the tournament mascots Maple, Zayu, and Clutch. Tickets are priced at $10, with free admission for children 12 and younger. Beyond the main festival, a network of official Fan Zones and community watch parties will activate across Los Angeles.

The FIFA Countdown Concert on Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena will link celebrations in Los Angeles, Toronto, and Mexico City, featuring performances by Diplo's Major Lazer, Davido, and Ava Max. Adidas will launch its "Home of Soccer" activation at BMO Stadium on Thursday, combining public match viewings with youth soccer activities and performances by Noodles and Peso Pluma.

Additional free events include watch parties at Ovation Hollywood and Burton Chace Park in Marina del Rey, a USA Kick Off Celebration at Santa Monica Place, and a Latin culture and LGBTQ+ pride event hosted by Pride House Los Angeles/West Hollywood. The Host Committee has also scheduled two official Fan Zones for later dates: Union Station in late June and the Fairplex in Pomona in mid-July.

Organizers encourage fans to plan ahead by reviewing the full schedule, match listings, transportation options, and "Know Before You Go" details on the official website. With a diverse lineup of sporting spectacles, musical entertainment, and cultural programming, Los Angeles is embracing its role as a World Cup host city, aiming to create an inclusive and vibrant atmosphere for residents and international visitors alike during the tournament's opening week





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FIFA World Cup 2026 Los Angeles FIFA Fan Festival World Cup Kickoff Fan Zones Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Soccer Events Music Performances Community Celebrations Official Kickoff Party FIFA Mascots Los Angeles World Cup Host Committee

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