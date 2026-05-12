Los Angeles firefighters urge increase in sales tax for critical conditions, adding urgency to their cause.

Fire crews in Los Angeles have taken their cause to City Hall, handed over 200,000 signatures for a ballot initiative to increase sales taxes in order to meet the strained needs of protecting a growing population while underfunded and overburdened with equipment shortages and staffing difficulties. The time sensitive nature of their job, highlighted by Ramirez of United Firefighters of Los Angeles City Local 112, underscores how critical the matter is.

Firefighter s in Los Angeles who have been warning about the strain their department was under recently collected hundreds of thousands of signatures to demand an increase in sales taxes to cover chronic shortages.

The initiative emerged as a last-ditch effort to prevent further response time deterioration, resource scarcity, and staffing difficulties that firefighters have been facing for years. In 2021, they were involved in nearly 500,000 emergency calls, indicating that modern day Los Angeles has a much greater need for their protection compared to the 1960s.

Ramirez, the vice president of the United Firefighters of Los Angeles City Local 112, mentioned that they were almost at an eight-minute response time when people called 911, highlighting the important that quick response is in life-threatening situations. The money generated by the proposed ballot measure, which would go directly into the fire department, aims to cover various necessary expenses of the department, such as rebuilding fire stations and acquiring new equipment.

The time critical nature of their job, combined with resource scarcity, indicate that these conditions are only worsening





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