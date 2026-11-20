The Los Angeles Fire Department executed a dramatic helicopter rescue of a woman trapped in the LA River channel near Encino during severe flooding on Thursday. LAFD crews responded to multiple swift-water incidents across Los Angeles County as heavy rains inundated streets and channels.

The Los Angeles Fire Department executed a dramatic aerial rescue of a woman trapped in the LA River channel near the Encino Golf Course on Thursday morning. Crews responded to the 6300 block of North Balboa Boulevard, situated near the Lake Balboa Hiking Trail, at approximately 8:20 a.

m. An air operations crew successfully plucked the woman from the riverbed via a short-haul operation, transporting her to a dry location before she was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

LAFD Helicopter Rescue Details

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LAFD spokeswoman Lyndsey Lantz confirmed that the rescue involved firefighter paramedics from Copter 12 lowering a crew member into the water. The department released images showing the helicopter lowering the firefighter-paramedic who hooked the victim with a carabiner before pulling her to safety. Lantz stated that the woman was the only person trapped in that specific location, although the helicopter crew conducted aerial searches to confirm no one else was in danger.

Multiple Swift Water Operations

The department characterized this event as one of many swift-water operations carried out as heavy rain fell across the county on Thursday. Around 9 a.m., additional rescuers were called to Vineland Boulevard, between Vanowen Street and Sherman Way, where flooding had stranded multiple vehicles. Firefighters arrived to find seven cars stuck in deep water, with some occupants still trapped inside.

Vehicle Rescues in Encino Area

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Additional units were dispatched to the Vineland Boulevard scene to assist the stranded motorists. Every occupant in the seven stuck vehicles was successfully rescued by the responding fire crews. This coordinated effort highlights the challenging conditions faced by emergency responders as they navigated deep water and difficult terrain throughout the affected neighborhoods.

San Gabriel River Incident

Farther east, a swift-water rescue team was dispatched at approximately 11:15 a.m. to the swollen San Gabriel River in South El Monte. The team responded to the area near North Peck Road and Durfee Avenue due to rising water levels and potential hazards. These simultaneous operations demonstrate the widespread impact of the heavy rainfall across different regions of Los Angeles County.

Emergency Response Summary

The Los Angeles Fire Department managed multiple simultaneous emergencies, including aerial recoveries and vehicle extractions. Crews from various units worked to ensure public safety as floodwaters threatened residents and infrastructure. The successful completion of these missions underscores the readiness and capability of LAFD personnel in handling complex weather-related emergencies.

Weather Context and Impact

Heavy rain was the primary catalyst for the series of rescue operations conducted by the department on Thursday. The Los Angeles Fire Department noted that these swift-water operations were part of a broader response to severe weather conditions affecting the county. Residents were advised to exercise caution as floodwaters persisted in various channels and roadways.