The county’s share of US streaming series production plunged from 34.6% in 2019 to 23.6% in 2025.

Los Angeles County’s film industry has shed more than a third of its peak workforce, lost thousands of production opportunities and watched its share of the streaming business shrink dramatically, according to a soberingTheatrical film production took an even bigger hit, collapsing 52% over the same period.

More than three-quarters of that theatrical decline was attributed to lost market share, suggesting productions aren’t simply disappearing — but going elsewhere. The number of industry businesses fell 17.2% between 2021 and 2025, while film and television employment averaged just 92,454 jobs last year — down 36.3% from its 2022 peak. A separate county analysis estimated 2,495 Greater Los Angeles jobs could be at risk from the merger, although it cautioned that the figure was not a layoff forecast.

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A separate county analysis estimated 2,495 Greater Los Angeles jobs could be at risk from the merger of Paramount Skydance with Warner Bros. Skydance CEO David Ellison has pledged to produce at least 30 movies annually. Only one of the 19 Paramount and Warner Bros. films released in 2025 was principally filmed in California. County officials are now proposing lower filming fees, streamlined permits, expanded access to soundstages and financing, and additional support for local production businesses.

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There are a few bright spots. Los Angeles County is home to 67 of 114 creator, podcast and digital media companies examined. Its share of wide-release films with budgets below $20 million also increased from 8.3% to 12.3%. The county has invested approximately $6.24 million in five creative-economy workforce training partnerships.

A separate county analysis estimated 2,495 Greater Los Angeles jobs could be at risk from the merger of Paramount Skydance with Warner Bros.