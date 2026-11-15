Incoming LA Mayor Nithya Raman Faces Pressure as Illegal Dumping Surges to 49 Million Pounds in 2025

Incoming Mayor Nithya Raman faces backlash as Los Angeles struggles with mountains of illegal garbage, soaring collection fees, and overwhelmed sanitation crews. (158 chars)

Incoming Mayor Nithya Raman is under intense scrutiny as Los Angeles battles a severe waste management crisis, with streets overwhelmed by mountains of illegally discarded garbage. The city has faced comparisons to a Third World dumping ground as fed-up residents accuse City Hall of allowing the filth to spiral out of control without effective intervention.

The scale of this sanitation emergency was vividly illustrated in South Los Angeles when a community volunteer observed a resident casually tossing an old tire rim into an alley during an interview. This incident highlighted the casual disregard for public cleanliness that has become commonplace in neighborhoods already struggling with visible decay and neglected infrastructure.

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Juan Naula, a volunteer who moved to Los Angeles from Virginia in 2024, expressed his shock at the level of neglect he witnessed upon arrival. He stated that the sight of discarded furniture, mattresses, and household junk littering the streets was more shocking than conditions in his hometown of Ecuador, noting that even India did not impress him as negatively as Los Angeles did.

In response to the visible decay, Naula launched the volunteer group Clean LA With Me. The organization has since mobilized more than 800 volunteers, successfully cleaned up over 200 neighborhoods, and hauled away more than 50,000 pounds of trash. Despite these significant volunteer efforts, the financial burden remains heavy for both taxpayers and the volunteers themselves.

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City records show that crews removed 27.3 million pounds of illegally dumped garbage in 2025. The cleanup effort continued into the following year, with another 16.9 million pounds removed through April 2026. Naula noted that he sometimes pays disposal fees two or three times a week out of his own pocket to get rid of garbage collected by volunteers because the official process is too expensive.

Monthly trash bills for single-family homes have already soared nearly 64%, rising from $36.32 to $59.53. These costs are projected to hit $65.93 by 2029. Naula believes the high cost of legally disposing of unwanted junk, which he says can reach $115, is a primary driver fueling the dumping epidemic among frustrated residents.

Despite residents paying significantly more for sanitation services, the city's ability to catch illegal dumpers has been crippled by staffing shortages. Records reveal that illegal-dumping investigations largely ground to a halt in July 2024. This stagnation left 350 cases backlogged by May 2025, effectively creating a culture of impunity.

The crisis is particularly acute in working-class South Los Angeles. Sanitation crews hauled away 5.5 million pounds of illegally dumped garbage from a single council district in 2025. Two other districts covering parts of South Los Angeles and Downtown accounted for another 8.8 million pounds during the same period.

Together, these three districts accounted for more than half of all illegally dumped garbage collected citywide in 2025. Longtime community activist Earl Ofari Hutchinson, president of the Los Angeles Urban Policy Roundtable, noted that the problem of illegal street garbage dumping is widespread and growing in South LA, particularly driven by those outside the area who see no likelihood of penalty.

Hutchinson accused City Hall of allowing trash to pile up for days or even weeks despite repeated complaints from residents. He described frustrations where early requests for garbage removal were rejected because sanitation crews would not collect loose trash unless it was stuffed into tied bags, forcing activists to buy bags themselves.

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The issue extends well beyond city limits, as Los Angeles County Public Works reported hauling away more than 49 million pounds of illegally dumped waste in 2025. This represents a 14% increase over the previous year and underscores the regional nature of the waste management failure.

County cleanup spending nearly tripled in four years, climbing from $2.3 million in fiscal year 2019-20 to $6.8 million in 2023-24. Officials stated that enforcement takes time and that agencies pursue leads when evidence identifies haulers or other people responsible for dumping, but critics argue this response is insufficient.

Both Naula and Hutchinson described a domino effect where abandoned garbage attracts more trash as people see others getting away with dumping. Hutchinson explained that when people see trash dumped on the street, they think it is okay to dump theirs there too, creating a self-perpetuating cycle of neglect.

Naula urged Raman to declare an illegal-dumping emergency in South LA, deploy dedicated cleanup crews, and expand enforcement. He emphasized that simply putting up billboards imploring residents to call and report garbage dumping is meaningless without actual enforcement mechanisms in place.

Raman's office was contacted for comment regarding these demands and the growing crisis. Meanwhile, Naula hopes to raise enough money to hire more workers as residents increasingly turn to his organization for help, insisting that City Hall cannot solve the crisis alone without significant structural changes and accountability.