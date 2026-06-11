Los Angeles Cultural Guide: A Week of Music, Art, and Celebration

Discover the best of Los Angeles this week, featuring the Blue Note Jazz Festival, punk rock history at the Skirball, and the final summer party at the La Brea Tar Pits.

Los Angeles is currently experiencing a vibrant explosion of cultural activity, offering a diverse array of entertainment options for every taste. Music lovers are in for a treat as the Blue Note Jazz Festival takes over the legendary Hollywood Bowl .

This weekend features an all-star lineup that promises to deliver world-class performances from icons like Patti LaBelle, Wyclef Jean, Gregory Porter, and Samara Joy, with the talented Robert Glasper joining the fray and Arsenio Hall serving as the host. The musical excitement extends beyond the Bowl, with James Blake performing at the Greek Theatre on Friday, and Sparta taking the stage at the Belasco on Saturday.

For those seeking something more edgy, Rico Nasty and friends will bring the energy to the Bellwether, while Hunx and His Punx offer a free 'Off the 405' show at the Getty Museum. The city is also preparing for the arrival of global pop divas, as Shakira begins her two-night residency at the Intuit Dome and Ariana Grande takes over the Crypto.com Arena.

The weekend wraps up with Ringo Starr at the Greek, French Montana at the Palladium, hyperpop artist Dorian Electra at the Echo, and the powerpop veterans The Smithereens performing at the intimate McCabe's Guitar Shop. Beyond the concert stages, the city's art and museum scene is equally compelling. The Skirball is currently hosting a provocative exhibit titled 'Outsiders, Outcasts, Rebels + Weirdos: Punk Culture 1976–86', which provides a deep dive into the rebellious spirit of the era.

A highlight of the programming is a special screening of the 2013 biopic about Kathleen Hanna, the activist and musician who co-founded the punk band Bikini Kill and spearheaded the 'riot grrrl' movement of the 1990s. Hanna will be present for the event, accompanied by a discussion moderated by Chief Curator Cate Thurston and an opening set by Allison Wolfe. In Silver Lake, the new FOYER-LA space is showcasing the work of artist Ellie Krakow.

Her solo exhibition is a moving exploration of chronic illness, using sculpture and other media to represent the physical and emotional toll of long-term health struggles. The show includes discussions on patient advocacy and the complexities of navigating the modern healthcare system, offering a poignant reflection on resilience and vulnerability. Community events and local milestones also mark this busy week. One of the most bittersweet events is the final KCRW Summer Nights dance party at the La Brea Tar Pits.

The iconic site is preparing to close for two years of extensive renovations in anticipation of the 2028 Olympic Games, making this party a final hurrah for the current space. Meanwhile, downtown is celebrating the 40th anniversary of Grand Performances at California Plaza with a series of free outdoor concerts. The festivities kick off with the Grammy-winning Ozomatli, the Afro-Latin fusion group Jungle Fire, and Healing Gems, ensuring the summer remains lively through late August.

For theater enthusiasts, the Hollywood Fringe Festival continues to transform Santa Monica Boulevard into a hub of creativity. This year's festival features a notable concentration of plays focusing on the experiences of women of a certain age, alongside various musicals and stand-up sets.

Additionally, the L.A. Youth Orchestra will present a free concert at the Encino Community Center, celebrating the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence with an all-American repertoire.

Finally, those seeking an eclectic night out can visit Venice West for an emotionally charged dance party inspired by 2010s jams and the chaotic tension of enemies-to-lovers narratives, or participate in local efforts to support bat conservation, acknowledging these creatures' vital role in the urban ecosystem





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