The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors allocates $943,777 to transform the neglected 70-acre Azusa Wilderness Park, adding new trails, boardwalks, and facilities to the San Gabriel Mountains gateway.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors formally approved the allocation of $943,777.50 to initiate the first phase of development for the Azusa Wilderness Park, a 70-acre natural area located at the entrance to the Angeles National Forest. This significant funding, authorized on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, comes from excess funds generated by Proposition A, the Safe Neighborhood Parks Proposition of 1996.

Funding Mechanism and Core Infrastructure Plans

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors allocated these funds to the Water Conservation Authority to begin constructing essential infrastructure improvements at the site situated at 100 N. Old San Gabriel Canyon Road. This financial injection complements a $3.5 million federal government allocation provided in 2024, creating a combined investment strategy to revitalize the neglected area.

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Board Chair Hilda Solis championed the motion, emphasizing that the project will deliver public restrooms, drinking water stations, and welcoming park entrances. The development plan also includes pedestrian access enhancements and electric vehicle charging stations, marking the first concrete steps toward realizing a comprehensive vision for the approximately 70-acre park.

Stakeholder Positions and Historical Context

Hilda Solis noted that the preservation and improvement of this land have been in discussion for more than two decades, with a groundbreaking ceremony finally held in October to commence physical construction. She stated that this investment ensures more families can access the natural beauty of the San Gabriel Mountains and the surrounding watershed without requiring extensive travel into the vast 700,000-acre Angeles National Forest.

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Nathan Nunez, a 27-year-old advisor from the Xaapchivitam Clan, highlighted the deep historical significance of the site to native tribal people. Nunez explained that the park serves as a gateway to the San Gabriel Mountains and was historically a stopping point for tribal groups traveling to Japchibit village, a federally protected area in the high country where gifts were traditionally exchanged.

Concrete Real-World Impact and Site Features

The physical transformation of the Azusa Wilderness Park involves rebuilding the main entry point and realigning approximately 900 feet of Old San Gabriel Canyon Road to improve vehicle, pedestrian, and bicycle paths. The existing parking lot will be completely revamped with resurfacing and repainting to accommodate 42 on-site spaces, including designated handicap-accessible electric vehicle parking spots.

Future features will include accessible pathways, a pavilion with a patio, a children's playground area equipped with two steel bridges, and a dedicated river boardwalk alongside the San Gabriel River. These additions aim to replace the current state of graffiti-marked trails and zero wayfinding signs with a structured, safe, and educational environment for the public.

Community Reception and Next Development Steps

Wes Reutimann, a Pasadena resident and program manager of Active San Gabriel Valley, observed that the San Gabriel River Bike Trail currently terminates just short of the park area. The proposed improvements are expected to bridge this gap, integrating the new park facilities more seamlessly into the regional active transportation network and enhancing the user experience for hikers, dog walkers, and families.

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The site, previously known as the home of the El Encanto restaurant and the Canyon Inn, now houses offices for the Water Conservation Authority and the San Gabriel and Lower Los Angeles Rivers and Mountains Conservancy. The upcoming construction phases will preserve this unique ecological niche while upgrading it from an unofficial, secret spot into a formally managed public recreation area.