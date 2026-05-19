Los Angeles County Ethics Commission Established, Fire on Santa Rosa Island Burning

The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday established Los Angeles County's first ethics commission, citing a desire to prevent corruption within county government. The commission was called for by Measure G, approved by voters in 2024, amid corruption cases at L.A. City Hall. The motion by Supervisor Lindsey Horvath and approved by the board Tuesday directs county departments to begin establishing the operational, staffing and legal infrastructure necessary to launch the commission in this year. The composition of the commission was opposed by Supervisor Janice Hahn, who said too many members were to be appointed by elected officials. A large fire is burning on Santa Rosa Island in Channel Islands National Park, threatening rare and endangered plants and animals. Several fires are burning across Southern California, with some destroying structures and threatening homes.

Citing a desire to prevent corruption within county government, the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday established Los Angeles County ’s first ethics commission . In 2024, voters approved Measure G , which called for the creation of an Ethics Commission and Office of Ethics Compliance.

The measure came amid a series of corruption cases at L.A. City Hall but calls for reform spilled over into the county government. The motion by Supervisor Lindsey Horvath and approved by the board Tuesday directs county departments to begin establishing the operational, staffing and legal infrastructure necessary to launch the commission in this year. It also directs staff to prepare a charter amendment for voter consideration on the November ballot to enshrine the commission in the charter.

Supervisors voted for a plan that calls for a seven-member commission. One member would initially be appointed by the Governance Reform Task Force then by the county executive position to be created in 2029. Four members would be appointed by the chair of the Board of Supervisors, county assessor, district attorney and sheriff. The final two members would be selected through an application process administered by the Registrar of Voters.

Supervisor Janice Hahn supported the overall motion but opposed the composition of the commission, saying too many members were to be appointed by elected officials — the same people the panel would be charged with watchdogging. The county has had its own campaign, lobbying and ethics laws on the books for years, but they were enforced by ethics officers in various departments. The proposal calls for a 54-member ethics office now to enforce them and the commission to impose fines.

A fire on Santa Rosa Island has been burning since May 15, 2015. The island is seen here in 1997. A large fire is burning on Santa Rosa Island in Channel Islands National Park. A fire in Simi Valley has destroyed one home and led to multiple evacuation alerts.

Two fires are in Riverside County, and a small fire is in the San Gabriel Mountains. Warm weather and Santa Ana wind conditions have hampered firefighting efforts and are expected to continue through Wednesday this week. Several fires are burning across Southern California, with some destroying structures, threatening homes and charring pristine landscapes. Warm weather and Santa Ana wind conditions have hampered firefighting efforts and are expected to continue through Wednesday this week.

The National Weather Service forecasts cooler weather and "May gray" through the weekend





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Los Angeles County Ethics Commission Corruption Santa Rosa Island Fire Southern California Wind Conditions Evacuation Alerts Rare And Endangered Plants And Animals Firefighting Efforts Measure G Board Of Supervisors Lindsey Horvath Janice Hahn Ethics Laws Campaign Lobbying Santa Ana Wind Fire Season Fraudulent Applications Scammers California's Community Colleges Chancellor's Office Federal Student Aid State Aid Fraudulent Students Financial Aid Money

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