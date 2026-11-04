Los Angeles County Congressional Races Update: Key Results and Redistricting Shifts

Voting concluded for the Nov 3 general election in Los Angeles County. Analysis reveals shifts in California's 26th and 38th districts due to redistricting and open seats, with certification pending.

Voting concluded on November 3 for the general election across California, with early returns indicating significant changes for the Los Angeles County congressional delegation. While official certification is pending, the results point to at least two new faces joining the representation from this region. The shifts are driven by open seats and major boundary adjustments following the recent redistricting cycle.

Key Open Seats and New Representation

The California 26th District, which includes Westlake Village, Agoura Hills, and Calabasas, is currently an open seat. This vacancy arose because the previous representative, Mike Brownley, a Democrat, is not running for re-election. Early results show Democrat Tessa Lynn Lodge holding a lead over Republican business executive Sam Gallucci. Lodge needs to maintain this momentum across Ventura County, which had not yet reported its full numbers at the time of initial reporting.

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Additionally, the California 38th District has opened up entirely due to redistricting. This district covers Montebello, Baldwin Park, and Diamond Bar. The new boundaries create a unique opportunity for a fresh representative to take the seat, as the previous configuration no longer applies. Voters in these communities are electing a new delegate for the first time under the updated map.

Redistricting Impacts on District Boundaries

The California 23rd Congressional District, primarily in the Inland Empire but including parts of northern Los Angeles County, has seen Republican Rep. Jay Obernolte face Democrat Tessa Lynn Lodge. Although Obernolte is a Republican, the district demographics have shifted. Lodge, previously associated with the 26th District, is now a key contender in this race, highlighting the fluid nature of these new boundaries.

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The California 27th District, representing Lancaster, Palmdale, and Santa Clarita, has lost Acton and Quartz Hill to the new map. Democratic incumbent Rep. George Whitesides holds a substantial lead over Republican Santa Clarita Councilmember Jason Gibbs. The district has dropped further south into the San Fernando Valley, gaining neighborhoods such as Reseda and Lake Balboa. These changes reflect the complex redistribution of population centers across the region.

Competitive Races in the San Gabriel and San Fernando Valleys

In the 29th Congressional District, which spans the San Fernando Valley including Panorama City, Arleta, Van Nuys, and San Fernando, Democratic Rep. Luz Rivas faces fellow Democrat Angélica María Dueñas. The district lost portions of the Kagel and Lopez Canyon areas but extended east along the Foothill 210 freeway toward Sunland. This intra-party race determines who will represent these communities in the new configuration.

The 30th District, covering Burbank, Glendale, and West Hollywood, has gained ground north of the San Fernando Valley, including Acton and Agua Dulce. Democratic incumbent Rep. Laura Friedman is running against Republican Scott Alan Meyers. The addition of these northern areas shifts the political landscape slightly, requiring candidates to adjust their outreach strategies to include these new constituents.

Certification Timeline and Next Steps

The California 31st District, representing Azusa, West Covina, Covina, El Monte, and La Verne, has also been reshaped. It will now include a part of western San Bernardino County. Democratic incumbent Rep. Gil Cisneros faces Republican Eric Ching. The district lost part of its northwest corner but gained significant ground in Pomona, Chino, and Montclair. This expansion across county lines adds a new layer of complexity to the representation.

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Local election officials have until December 3 to certify the results for their respective counties. Following this, the California Secretary of State has until December 11 to certify all election results statewide. These dates mark the final steps before the new congressional members are officially seated. The initial data reflects only vote-by-mail ballots received before Election Day, meaning final outcomes could shift as more ballots are processed.