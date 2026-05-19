Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Votes to End Rent Gouging Ban

Supervisors Lindsey Horvath and Hilda Solis voted in favor of lifting the ban on rent gouging, but Supervisors Kathryn Barger, Janice Hahn, and Holly Mitchell abstained. The ban will expire on May 29, more than 16 months after the L.A. fires destroyed thousands of homes. The ban has been in place since the long-standing countywide prohibition on rent gouging.

Landlords in Los Angeles County will soon be allowed to raise rents by more than 10% from their baseline before the January 2025 fires, but a vote to extend a ban on post-fire price gouging failed.

Supervisors Lindsey Horvath and Hilda Solis voted in favor, but Supervisors Kathryn Barger, Janice Hahn, and Holly Mitchell abstained. The long-standing countywide prohibition on rent gouging will expire on May 29, more than 16 months after the L.A. fires destroyed thousands of homes. Landlords have been pushing county leaders to end the ban. The ban has banned landlords from raising rents by more than 10% from advertised pre-fire levels and prohibited rents exceeding 200% of fair market value.

In March, the county ended post-fire price gouging restrictions on hotels. There have been concerns about violations of the rent-gouging laws with one agent encouraging her client to raise the rent on a Bel Air home nearly 86% from a previous listing





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Los Angeles County Board Of Supervisors Rent Gouging Ban Banning Rent Raising Supervisors Kathryn Barger Rent Increases Price Increases Post-Fire Restrictions Families Housing Temporary Housing Insurance Displacement Coverage

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