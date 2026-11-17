Los Angeles County supervisors endorse federal legislation offering a 20 percent tax credit for film and TV production to reverse industry decline and retain creative workers.

Los Angeles County supervisors unanimously voted Tuesday to endorse proposed federal legislation designed to incentivize domestic film and television production. The measure aims to stabilize a local entertainment sector that has faced significant economic headwinds and workforce reductions in recent years.

Legislative Mechanism And Tax Incentive Details

The county motion directs its Legislative Affairs and Intergovernmental Relations Branch to formally support two companion bills, H.R. 10582 in the House and S. 5552 in the Senate. These proposals are collectively known as the Motion Picture, Television, and Entertainment Revitalization Act. The bills were originally introduced on September 24 in both chambers of Congress.

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The core of the legislation establishes a federal production tax credit equal to 20 percent of qualifying compensation costs paid to U.S. workers. This baseline incentive could rise to a maximum of 30 percent for specific categories of eligible productions. Such bonuses apply to independent productions, multi-state projects, work located in qualifying rural opportunity zones or disaster areas, and producers who demonstrate increased domestic output.

To qualify for the credit, a project must be a feature film, a television pilot, or a full television season with a budget exceeding $1 million. Additionally, at least 75 percent of the principal photography days must take place within the United States. The credit applies to wages for actors, directors, producers, and crew members, including writers, camera operators, set designers, lighting and sound technicians, makeup artists, editors, and visual-effects providers.

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The legislation explicitly excludes news, talk, interview, game, or award-show programming, as well as live sports, advertising, social media content, and daytime dramas. The bills are scheduled to apply to productions where principal photography begins after December 31, 2026, assuming the legislation is enacted into law.

Political Sponsorship And Stakeholder Support

Support for the bill comes from a bipartisan group of lawmakers representing key entertainment and economic regions. The Senate bill is sponsored by Senators Tim Scott of South Carolina, Adam Schiff of California, John Cornyn of Texas, and Raphael Warnock of Georgia. The House measure was introduced by Representative Nathaniel Moran of Texas, with co-sponsors including California Representatives Linda Sánchez and Judy Chu.

A county motion supporting the legislation highlighted that film and television production serves as a cornerstone of Los Angeles County's economy and identity. The motion states that the industry supports workers, small businesses, vendors, and creative professionals across the region. It calls on the county to support similar measures that would establish a federal tax credit to incentivize domestic production and protect American entertainment jobs.

The endorsement seeks to complement existing state production incentive programs. County officials argue that a federal framework would provide a more robust safety net for the industry than state-level measures alone. The legislative push comes as competitors in other states and countries continue to offer attractive tax incentives to lure production companies away from California.

Economic Impact And Workforce Crisis Analysis

The push for federal intervention is driven by a sharp decline in local production activity. A Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity report released in August revealed that on-location production activity fell by 16 percent in 2025 compared to the previous year, citing data from FilmLA. This drop underscores the urgency of the proposed tax credits to reverse the trend.

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California has suffered substantial job losses within the entertainment sector since 2022. The report identified that the state lost 52,016 film and television jobs during this period. Crucially, 99.6 percent of those losses occurred specifically within Los Angeles County. This concentration of job losses highlights the geographic vulnerability of the industry's workforce to external economic pressures.

Several factors contribute to the contraction of the local industry. The county report identified pressure from production tax credits offered by other jurisdictions as a primary driver of production migration. Additionally, rising living costs and the continued contraction of linear television viewing habits have further strained the local market. These combined forces have created a challenging environment for producers deciding where to film their projects.

The economic ripple effects of these job losses extend well beyond direct studio employment. The county analysis indicates that every 100 production-industry job-years at risk are associated with approximately 130 additional job-years elsewhere in the county economy. This multiplier effect reflects the broad network of vendors, contractors, and other small businesses that depend on production activity for their revenue.

The broader creative economy in Los Angeles County remains massive, supporting more than 312,000 workers. Approximately 171,155 of these workers are employed specifically within the entertainment sector. The proposed federal tax credit aims to stabilize this large workforce and prevent further erosion of the region's status as a global hub for film and television creation. Success of the legislation could determine whether these jobs remain in Los Angeles or relocate to more incentive-heavy jurisdictions.