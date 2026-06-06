Los Angeles City Councilwoman Eunisses Hernandez Declares Victory in Re-election Bid

Los Angeles City Councilwoman Eunisses Hernandez has declared victory in her bid for a second term representing City Council District 1. With 54.35% of the votes counted, Hernandez holds a significant lead over her closest challenger, Maria Lou Calanche, and could avoid a runoff in November. Hernandez, a progressive candidate known for voting against LAPD raises and bonuses, thanked residents for supporting a vision of Los Angeles that invests in neighborhoods and working people.

LA City Councilwoman Eunisses Hernandez talks with reporters outside City Hall early Wednesday about her decision to vote against raises and bonuses for LAPD officers.

Incumbent Eunisses Hernandez declared victory Friday in her bid for a second term representing the City Council District 1 against four challengers who sought to oust the progressive candidate. Hernandez had 14,186 votes, or 54.35%, as of Friday's vote tally by the Los Angeles County Registrar/Recorder-County Clerk. The incumbent had a 9,835-vote lead over Maria Lou Calanche, a former member of the Los Angeles Police Commission, who held second place with 4,351 votes, or 16.67%.

Raul Claros, a chief executive of UNO Partners, a government relations firms, came in third with 2,924 votes, or 11.20%, followed by executive consultant Nelson Grande and former council aide Sylvia Robeldo, who each received less than 10% of the votes. If results hold, Hernandez could avoid a runoff in November, with voters supporting the incumbent with more than 50% of the votes.

NBC News has not determined whether Hernandez will advance to the November runoff or she won the primary outright.

"First and foremost, thank you to the residents of Council District 1 who placed their trust in me for another term. Thank you for believing in a vision of Los Angeles where no one is left behind, where working people have a seat at the table and where your tax dollars are invested back into the neighborhoods, services and infrastructure that improve our quality of life,'' Hernandez wrote in her post.

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"The final ballots are still being counted, but the outcome is clear: together, we earned another term for our community and our movement,'' Hernandez added. During her campaign, Hernandez touted her accomplishments such as co- authoring the city's"Sanctuary City'' ordinance, supporting"Know Your Rights'' workshops and legal resource fairs for residents.

She also touted efforts to address public safety concerns in MacArthur Park, securing more than $27 million in public and private funding since she took office to improve the park -- a site known for crime and illegal activity. Hernandez was endorsed by the Democratic Socialist of America Los Angeles Chapter and the Working Families Party, among several other organizations.

The incumbent had also raised about $354,078K in campaign contributions, which was about $161,520 more than Calanche, who raised $192,558 in campaign contributions.





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Eunisses Hernandez Los Angeles City Council Re-Election District 1 Progressive Candidate

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