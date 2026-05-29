Los Angeles City Council Election: Candidates Vying for First District Seat

The primary election for the Los Angeles City Council is taking place on June 2, with several districts up for grabs. In the First District, incumbent Eunisses Hernandez is seeking re-election against four opponents, each with their own vision for improving public safety.

Los Angeles residents are gearing up for the primary election on June 2, with several City Council districts up for grabs. Over 100 Voting Centers have opened across Los Angeles County, including multiple polling places in L.A.

The City Council has multiple responsibilities, including implementing local legislation, citywide budget approval, levying taxes, ordering elections, approving contracts, and representing the constituents of their respective districts. In the First District, incumbent Eunisses Hernandez is seeking re-election against four opponents, including Maria Lou Calanche, Raul Claros, Nelson Grande, and Sylvia Robledo.

Increasing public safety across the First District is a top priority for most candidates, with Hernandez focusing on investing in crime prevention and infrastructure, Calanche planning to invest in additional mental health resources, Claros supporting stronger police presence and compassion, and Grande advocating for increasing police presence and expanding the district's ability to respond to mental health crises





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Los Angeles City Council Election First District Public Safety Eunisses Hernandez Maria Lou Calanche Raul Claros Nelson Grande Sylvia Robledo

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