Los Angeles Chocolate Delights for a Sweet Valentine's Day

Explore the world of artisanal chocolate in Los Angeles, where craft chocolatiers and bean-to-bar makers offer a symphony of flavors for Valentine's Day. Discover unique creations, from decadent bonbons to flights of chocolate bars, perfect for impressing your loved ones.

Los Angeles is a haven for craft chocolatiers and bean-to-bar makers, offering a diverse range of unique chocolate creations. For these chocolatiers, Valentine's Day is akin to the Super Bowl, a day of heightened anticipation and celebration. They meticulously prepare throughout the year to ensure they have an abundant supply for last-minute shoppers.

From a decadent selection of bonbons to flights of artisanal chocolate bars and heart-shaped chocolates adorned with ribbons and flowers, the options are endless. To elevate the experience, consider adding a fragrant cacao candle. With Valentine's Day on the horizon, chocolate emerges as a timeless and elegant way to impress your loved ones.The city's chocolate scene began to flourish in 1971 when chef Valerie Gordon and her partner, Stan Weightman Jr., opened their doors. Since then, the landscape has evolved, with an increasing number of L.A. chocolatiers and bean-to-bar makers emerging, pushing the boundaries of flavor and form. When asked about her personal favorite chocolate, Kennison, a chocolate aficionado, playfully remarked that it's akin to choosing a favorite child. She emphasized that her preference depends on her mood, declaring, 'I am not a chocolate snob. I love milk chocolate, but it has to be a very high-quality milk chocolate.' She particularly enjoys dark milk chocolate, a variety with a higher cacao percentage (60-65%), describing it as a 'gateway drug' for those transitioning between dark and light chocolates.For those seeking last-minute Valentine's Day treats, Kennison assures that there's no need to worry. 'One thousand percent, there will be yummy stuff to buy. No question.





