The Los Angeles Chargers have plummeted to the bottom of the NFL with a 1-9 record, falling to the New York Jets 27-24. The collapse raises questions about head coach Jim Harbaugh's $80 million deal and the team's failure to compete for an AFC Super Bowl berth at SoFi Stadium.

INGLEWOOD – What exactly happened to turn a team that was 11-6 last season and has been a playoff participant in three of the previous four seasons into the NFL’s bottom feeders in 2026?

What happened to the team that, going into this season, figured to have a shot at representing the AFC in the Super Bowl in SoFi Stadium Feb. 14? prevailed, 27-24, and the margin was that close because Los Angeles scored with 1:58 left in the game, Herbert hitting Ladd McConkey in the end zone to complete a 16-play drive that consumed almost eight minutes. The Chargers then opted not to attempt an onside kick – which, given the NFL’s current kickoff rules that mandate a team wishing to do so to declare its intention, presents more risk than reward – and used all three of their timeouts but never got the ball back, with Braelon Allen’s 15-yard scamper for a first down with 47 seconds left sealing it for New York.

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Turnabout is fair play, right? And so the agony continues. Last Monday night’s victory in Baltimore, coupled with the Jets being next up on the schedule, led to suggestions that the Chargers might have a chance to create some positive momentum. So much for that.

“Nobody wants to lose,” cornerback Donte Jackson said. “We work hard all week to come out and figure out ways to win on Sunday. We just – we didn’t do that. We didn’t execute.

We didn’t get off the field enough.

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“Nobody’s gonna lay down. Everybody’s gonna show up next week like we’re undefeated. And that’s just what it takes. Nobody wanted the season to go the way it’s going.

Nobody wanted this game to go where it went. But nobody’s gonna be down on each other, you know? We’re gonna get back in it and get back to work this week. ” That may be the most difficult aspect of a season that has gone off the rails.

We’ve all seen and heard of teams that have split into several different directions during seasons not nearly as bad as this. For what it’s worth, Charger players maintain that they’re still on the same page.

“I would say as positive as it can be when you’re in this position,” Ladd McConkey said. “There’s a bunch of competitors on this team. Everybody hates losing, like, this sucks. No one’s happy with it, no one’s satisfied with it.

But also, I don’t see guys laying down and giving up. So we’ve got a good group, like I said, just one day at a time. Go out there, execute, and give it another shot next week. ” Harbaugh was asked after the game what his message to Chargers’ fans would be at this point of a forlorn season.

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“Everything we’re doing is for the future, and for next Sunday,” he said. “It tears us up to not win for them. That’s all we know how to do is to go back to work, keep working at it, and do anything and everything we can to give them a win. The fans still showed up, although the number of tickets distributed, 68,195, seemed high compared to the number actually in SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

But Jackson, acknowledging the feeling of putting in the work during the week only to come away empty-handed on Sunday, added this without prompting: “We care about the fans. We care about people who take their time to watch us play, spend their money to come to the games and buy merch and stuff. We actually care about those people.

So I think when the game goes like this and the season is going like this, those are the people we feel for the most.

“Yeah, man, we just gotta do better than this. Nobody likes this feeling … just coming back to the drawing board, man, and understanding: what do you do this for, who do you this for? I know for a fact I do it for my teammates, I do for my family. I do it for the lovely people of Los Angeles that cheer us on.

So with that in mind, I’m not gonna stop fighting, I am not gonna lay down. I’m sure a lot of the guys, everybody in this organization feels the same way.

” But this is the question that will have to be answered after this grind of a season is over, the one to which every fan of this team should demand an answer: How does this organization – players, coaches, executives, all the way up to owner Dean Spanos – plan to fix it?