Los Angeles Chargers Consider Offensive Line Changes After 0-8 Start

The Los Angeles Chargers fell to 0-8 after losing 44-22 to the Houston Texans. Head coach Jim Harbaugh indicated that offensive guard Cole Strange could lose his starting job following a poor performance where Justin Herbert took eight sacks. While the running game gained 138 yards, the offense struggled to protect the quarterback, leading to Herbert's hand injury and backup DJ Uiagalelei entering the game.

The Los Angeles Chargers could be set to make a changes on offense after their latest loss on Sunday. It might not be the one many Chargers fans are hoping for after the team fell to 0-8.

Offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel moved up to the booth before Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. The offense scored two touchdowns and had three drives end in field goals, but Los Angeles lost 44-22 at home to the Texans. More News: Exclusive: Breakout NFL Executives Who Could Become Future General Managers More News: 4 QBs Generating Serious Trade Buzz Weeks Before NFL Regular Season Starts The offensive line failed to protect quarterback Justin Herbert.

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He took eight sacks for -40 yards and suffered a hand injury. Backup quarterback DJ Uiagalelei came in to relieve Herbert. During his postgame news conference, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said there was a chance offensive guard Cole Strange could lose his starting job after Sunday's performance. He was benched after Herbert took multiple hits.

"There is a chance," Harbaugh said, via Noah Furtado of The Athletic. "We'll look at that. " Strange told reporters he had a few "bad snaps" in a row. "They pulled me out," Strange said.

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"I had like three or four bad snaps right back-to-back-to-back. Got Justin hit twice. I'm big enough to own it whenever I'm not playing good enough. I wasn't.

They pulled me out. So it is what it is.

" Per Pro Football Focus, Strange was ranked as the 68th best guard out of 75 players in the first nine weeks. He was ranked as the 70th best guard in pass protection. Harbaugh is not ready to give up on the offense just yet. He believes Los Angeles will have opportunities to make plays in the coming weeks.

The running game was a bright spot for the Chargers. They rushed for 138 yards on 30 attempts. But in the big picture, it would be too little, too late. The Chargers are winless before getting set to travel to play the Baltimore Ravens on "Monday Night Football" in Week 10 For more on the Chargers and the NFL, head to Newsweek Sports.

It might not be the one many Chargers fans are hoping for after the team fell to 0-8. Offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel moved up to the booth before Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. The offense scored two touchdowns and had three drives end in field goals, but Los Angeles lost 44-22 at home to the Texans. The offensive line failed to protect quarterback Justin Herbert.

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He took eight sacks for -40 yards and suffered a hand injury. Backup quarterback DJ Uiagalelei came in to relieve Herbert. During his postgame news conference, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said there was a chance offensive guard Cole Strange could lose his starting job after Sunday's performance. He was benched after Herbert took multiple hits.

"They pulled me out," Strange said. "I had like three or four bad snaps right back-to-back-to-back. Got Justin hit twice. I'm big enough to own it whenever I'm not playing good enough.

I wasn't. They pulled me out. So it is what it is.

", Strange was ranked as the 68th best guard out of 75 players in the first nine weeks. He was ranked as the 70th best guard in pass protection. Harbaugh is not ready to give up on the offense just yet. He believes Los Angeles will have opportunities to make plays in the coming weeks.

But in the big picture, it would be too little, too late. The Chargers are winless before getting set to travel to play the Baltimore Ravens on"Monday Night Football" in Week 10