A magnitude 4.2 earthquake shook parts of Los Angeles early Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck less than a mile northwest of Commerce at a depth of 10.6 miles early Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The shaking woke residents across Los Angeles County and was strong enough to be detected by seismographs as far away as Anaheim and San Bernardino in neighboring counties. A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck near Commerce at 3:25 a.m. Friday, waking residents across Southern California. Shaking registered across the region, reaching as far as Orange and San Bernardino counties, including Anaheim and San Bernardino.

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The earthquake struck at 3:25 a.m. Friday less than a mile northwest of Commerce, registering at a depth of 10.6 miles beneath its epicenter, according to theWhile the agency initially reported the quake as a magnitude 4.4, it later downgraded the temblor to a magnitude 4.2. activated its earthquake response protocol and deployed personnel from all 106 neighborhood fire stations to inspect critical infrastructure and assess potential damage across the city. City leaders quickly addressed the morning wake-up call while reassuring residents about local infrastructure.

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"A 4.4-magnitude earthquake centered in Commerce impacted the L.A. region just before 3:30 AM this morning that likely woke up many Angelenos,'' said Mayor Karen Bass before the USGS downgraded the temblor to a magnitude 4.2. ''While unsettling, there are no immediate reports of damage or operational impacts, including at LAX. ''The LAFD is asking residents to stay prepared for potential aftershocks following Friday morning's activity.

If shaking happens again, officials advise protecting your head and neck while taking cover under sturdy furniture or near a sturdy interior wall away from windows and doorways until the shaking stops. This story was written with information provided by the U.S. Geological Survey and the Los Angeles Fire Department. City News Service contributed. This story was reported from Los Angeles and Orlando.