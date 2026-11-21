The Los Angeles City Council approved a $321.8 million budget measure to address overspending, with the Fire Department accounting for $141 million. Mayor-elect Raman faces a $183.9 million gap.

The Los Angeles City Council approved a critical budget measure on Friday to address a total projected overspending of $321.8 million across city operations. This significant financial shortfall includes a staggering $140.8 million attributed specifically to the Los Angeles Fire Department, which accounts for nearly half of the city's overall deficit.

Fire Department Staffing Costs Drive Deficit

The Los Angeles Fire Department faces $140.8 million in projected overspending, driven partly by overtime, salaries and changes to firefighter deployment policies. Budget officials acknowledged that recent staffing changes were the primary drivers behind the soaring overtime costs. These changes include a mandate requiring firefighters to remain on duty until replacements arrive, rather than allowing positions to remain temporarily vacant.

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Additional costs were attributed to salaries, overtime, ambulance-related expenses and changes to firefighter staffing policies. The implementation of these new deployment rules has created a financial burden that city leaders argue was not adequately accounted for during the initial budget planning phases.

Council Questions Oversight and Authorization

Budget and Finance Committee Chair Katy Yaroslavsky asked how the department could run up such enormous costs without city leaders fully accounting for them in the budget. She questioned where else in this building were the conversations being had that approved those things that have left us with this bag to pay.

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Yaroslavsky highlighted the procedural failures behind the crisis, stating, If departments can just change policies, and then we get footed with a bill, that is a problem. She emphasized the point of going through the budget process if we are gonna be hit with 100 million bucks to pay without prior warning. City budget officials could not fully explain why the decisions were made or who authorized them when pressed for details.

Remaining Funding Gap and Reserve Concerns

Although some of the department's projected expenses could be covered through money already set aside for ambulance-related programs, roughly $104 million remained at issue, much of it tied to staffing costs. The committee advanced an amendment requiring the Fire Department to report within 30 days on the changes, their costs, and anticipated overtime and sick-time payouts.

City officials are scrambling to close a projected $183.9 million budget gap, warning that tapping reserves could leave Los Angeles with less money for future emergencies. Covering that entire amount with reserves would reduce the city's Reserve Fund from 7.21% of General Fund revenues to 5.03%. This reduction leaves less money available for unexpected emergencies and signals a tight financial environment for all city services.

Mayor-Elect Raman Inherits Fiscal Challenges

The financial strain presents a major challenge for Mayor-elect Nithya Raman, who takes office Dec. 14 and will inherit the city's mounting budget pressures. Raman campaigned on reducing homelessness by 50% before the 2028 Olympics, expanding unarmed emergency response teams, hiring more 911 operators and accelerating repairs to streets, sidewalks and broken streetlights.

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Her first 100-day priorities include auditing homelessness spending, improving accountability and speeding up city services, all while preparing her first municipal budget. Raman has said that identifying waste and redirecting existing resources could help fund her proposals. However, she will inherit departments already struggling with rising labor costs, litigation expenses and staffing shortages.

Other Departments and Revenue Delays

The overspending is not isolated to emergency services. The City Clerk's Office faces another $19.42 million, while General Services and Sanitation are projected to exceed their budgets by $9.68 million and $9.61 million, respectively. Proposed adjustments to save the city $6.85 million and another $131.05 million in potential future solutions still leave a projected $183.9 million gap.

Los Angeles voters just approved Measure FD, a new tax intended to strengthen emergency services. But city administrators cautioned Tuesday that the revenue may not arrive until late in the fiscal year or even at the beginning of the next one. This delay leaves little immediate relief for the department's mounting expenses and confirms that officials cannot bank on revenue coming in to solve the current crisis.