Los Angeles Angels stay hot with 7-1 win over slumping Detroit Tigers

Grayson Rodriguez pitched five strong innings as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Detroit Tigers 7-1 for their fifth victory in six games.

Grayson Rodriguez pitched five strong innings as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Detroit Tigers 7-1 on Thursday for their fifth victory in six games.

The Angels won back-to-back series for the first time this season, sweeping Texas at home before winning two of three in Detroit. Rodriguez allowed one run on two hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out five. Jack Flaherty gave up three runs on six hits and a walk in 5 2/3 innings while striking out nine.

The Tigers took a 1-0 lead on Wenceel Pérez's solo homer in the second, but Los Angeles came back with three runs in the fifth. Jo Adell led off with a double and took third on a one-out wild pitch. Sebastian Rivero tied the game with an RBI single, and Donovan Walton also singled. Zach Neto's double made it 2-1 Angels, and after Detroit intentionally walked Mike Trout to load the bases, Vaughn Grissom hit a sacrifice fly to center.

Grissom, who drove in eight runs in the series, added an RBI double in the eighth and scored on Jorge Soler's single to give the Angels a 5-1 lead. Trout gave the Angels a six-run lead with a two-run double in the ninth. Angels: Fly south for a three-game weekend series against the Tampa Bay Rays. RHP Walbert Ureña is scheduled to start Friday's opener against Rays ace RHP Nick Martinez .

Tigers: Make a quick trip west for three games against the Chicago White Sox. Tigers RHP Troy Melton will pitch Friday against RHP Erick Fedde .





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