Los Angeles Angels Extend Winning Streak to Four Games with 8-0 Victory over Tampa Bay Rays

Jose Soriano pitched five innings, Denzer Guzman drove in three runs, and the Los Angeles Angels extended their winning streak to four games with an 8-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday night.

Jose Soriano pitched five innings, Denzer Guzman drove in three runs and the Los Angeles Angels extended their winning streak to four games with an 8-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday night.

Jose Siri hit a two-run home run and Donovan Walton had two RBI hits to put the Angels in line for just their second series sweep of the season Sunday. Soriano gave up three hits with two walks and five strikeouts after taking a line drive off his chest and right shoulder area in the first inning.

It was Soriano's first scoreless outing in his last nine starts after he had five over his first six outings of the season. Griffin Jax gave up an unearned run over five innings for the Rays and absorbed a hard-luck loss after giving up five hits with five strikeouts. Jax remained winless in nine starts since moving into the rotation.

Cedric Mullins had two of the five hits for Tampa Bay, which did not collect its first hit off Soriano until Mullins singled leading off the fourth. The Rays entered the series after a three-game sweep of the Boston Red Sox but have lost consecutive games to the Angels, who were tied for the worst record in the American League at the start of play Saturday.

The Angels took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning when Jo Adell scored after Rays shortstop Taylor Walls misplayed a ground ball by Nolan Schanuel. The Angels added to their advantage in the sixth inning when Guzman delivered a two-out two-run single and Walton followed with his run-scoring double. Siri crushed a two-run home run to center in a four-run seventh before Guzman and Walton added RBI singles.

Right-hander Grayson Rodriguez was set to start for the Angels on Sunday. The Rays had yet to announce a starter.





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Los Angeles Angels Tampa Bay Rays Jose Soriano Denzer Guzman Winning Streak Victory Pitching Runs Home Run RBI

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