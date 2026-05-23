Los Angeles Angels defeated the Texas Rangers 9-6 on Friday

Zach Neto's home runs, Wade Meckler's RBI single, and Nolan Schanuel's RBI single helped the Angels secure a victory against the Texas Rangers.

Zach Neto homered twice, Wade Meckler and Oswald Peraza also went deep and the Los Angeles Angels pulled away to beat the Texas Rangers 9-6 on Friday night.

Angeles starter Grayson Rodriguez gave up four runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. Rangers starter Jacob deGrom gave up a leadoff homer to Zach Neto. Angels manager Kurt Suzuki summoned left-hander Tayler Saucedo to face Brandon Nimmo. Jared Jung, Sam Haggerty, Josh Jung, and another Andrew McCutcheon.

Nolan Schanuel's RBI single pushed the Angels' lead to 9-5. Angels reliever Brent Suter walked pinch-hitter Andrew McCutcheon in the seventh. Angels second baseman Wade Meckler had a memorable debuts of sliding catch in the first inning. Angels beat the Rangers 9-6.

Rangers had three runs in the fourth. Rangers' catcher Danny Jansen hit a solo homer. Rangers' catcher Danny Jansen hit a solo homer in the ninth. Rangers reliever Eric O'Hoppe's two-out, two-run single made it 6-0 in the third.

Rangers cut the deficit to 6-3 in the fourth when Nimmo homered. Rangers reliever Eric O' Hoppe allowed two runs in the sixth inning





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Los Angeles Angels Texas Rangers Zach Neto Grayson Rodriguez Mike Trout Wade Meckler Oswald Peraza Jacob Degrom Tayler Saucedo Nolan Schanuel Danny Jansen Angel Manager Kurt Suzuki Wade Meckler Taylor Saucedo Jacob Degrom Nolan Schanuel Eric O'hoppe

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