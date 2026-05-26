Los Angeles and Riverside Counties Test AI Tool in High-Stakes Criminal Cases

Courts in Los Angeles and Riverside counties are testing an artificial intelligence tool to decide whether it can be used in high-stakes criminal cases. Judges are primarily using it for civil cases, but documents indicate the possibility of expanded applications in criminal cases.

An American flag waves outside the Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles on Feb. 11, 2026. Photo by Ethan Swope, Getty Images Courts in Los Angeles and Riverside counties are testing an artificial intelligence tool and deciding whether it can be used in high-stakes criminal cases.

Judges so far are using it primarily for civil cases, but documents obtained by CalMatters indicate the possibility of expanded applications in criminal cases, where people's freedom and access to justice are on the line. In February, the Los Angeles County Superior Court and the Riverside County Superior Court began testing a tool created by the company Learned Hand. The tool uses a combination of language models from Anthropic, OpenAI, and Google to act as an AI clerk for judges.

The tool is primarily used for drafting research memos in civil and probate cases in Riverside County. In Los Angeles County, the tool is being tested in criminal, family, and probate divisions. Officials in both counties have not disclosed the criteria they are using to evaluate whether the tool can be safely expanded to criminal and family courts.

One judge who spoke to CalMatters on condition of anonymity due to judicial rules of conduct was alarmed when their colleagues at a recent luncheon said the technology could be used one day to evaluate appeals from people who believe their conviction or sentence was tainted by racial bias. California courts are handling a wave of those claims after lawmakers passed the Racial Justice Act in 2020.

California courts are handling a wave of those claims after lawmakers passed the Racial Justice Act in 2020. The AI clerk tool is being tested to reduce backlogs and increase efficiency in the judiciary. The tool has been controversial because of the propensity of AI models to cite falsehoods and to produce sycophantic text.

However, the founder and chief executive officer of Learned Hand, Shlomo Klapper, believes that AI can help reduce backlogs and increase efficiency in the judiciary. He aims to combine the best parts of what human judges can do with the best parts of what machines bring to bear. Use of AI in courts has been controversial because of the propensity of AI models to cite falsehoods and to produce sycophantic text.

Models from major companies like Google and Anthropic can lead to mistakes in court, including nearly 90 cases in state or federal courts based in California since August 2024. Four cases handled by prosecutors in Nevada County also involved AI-related mistakes. Most of these cases involve lawyers or people who are representing themselves in court, but UCLA Law School professors predict that the judiciary needs AI in order to reduce backlogs and increase efficiency.

Klapper, who previously worked as a clerk for a federal appeals court and for surveillance technology company Palantir, said the judiciary needs AI in order to reduce backlogs and increase efficiency. He believes that AI can help reduce backlogs and increase efficiency in the judiciary. The Los Angeles and Riverside County superior courts have a $10,000 agreement with Learned Hand to test the program.

The contract allows for testing on live cases, but officials in both counties have not disclosed whether plaintiffs are aware that the tool is being tested on their cases





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Los Angeles County Superior Court Riverside County Superior Court Learned Hand AI Clerk Tool Racial Justice Act Generative AI Use Policies AI Models Falsehoods Sycophantic Text AI-Related Mistakes Backlogs Efficiency Judiciary AI Shlomo Klapper Palantir Federal Appeals Court Surveillance Technology Company

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