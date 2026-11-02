Los Angeles Adds 65 Trash Cans to Koreatown Following Tenants Union Demands

The City of Los Angeles plans to install 65 new public trash bins in Koreatown. This move responds to the Barrio Limpio campaign by the LA Tenants Union addressing sanitation and public health concerns.

The City of Los Angeles has announced a plan to install 65 new public trash cans in Koreatown. This infrastructure expansion directly responds to a shortage of waste disposal options identified by local residents and tenant advocates. The initiative addresses one of the primary demands of the Barrio Limpio campaign launched in September by the Koreatown chapter of the Los Angeles Tenants Union. The new bins are intended to reduce illegal dumping and improve sanitation along major commercial corridors in the neighborhood.

Koreatown Tenants Union Campaign Details

The Los Angeles Tenants Union Koreatown chapter initiated the Barrio Limpio campaign to highlight systemic sanitation failures in the area. Martin Mendoza, a union member residing near Olympic Boulevard and Normandie Avenue, stated that the movement emerged from years of resident complaints regarding waste management. The union has organized monthly cleanups along the 8th Street corridor between Normandie and Vermont avenues for approximately two years to demonstrate the scale of the issue. Mendoza noted that there are practically no trash cans along significant stretches of 8th Street, forcing residents and visitors to dispose of waste improperly.

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City Sanitation Infrastructure and Response

The Los Angeles Sanitation Bureau currently operates 2,472 public trash bins citywide. In Koreatown specifically, the department maintains 17 automated litter bins and 19 metal slatted bins. Spokesperson Heather Johnson explained that the bureau places receptacles along major commercial corridors and at designated bus stops using data analytics. The department empties these receptacles three to seven days per week depending on usage levels. However, data from Crosstown reveals 435 reports involving public trash receptacles in Koreatown from October 1, 2025, through October 29, 2026. This figure is nearly double the 219 reports recorded in Highland Park, the next highest neighborhood in the dataset.

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Volunteer Observations and Resident Impact

Volunteers with No Harm KTLA report that overflowing bins are a regular occurrence during their twice-monthly cleanups. Volunteer Tam Phan observed at least three overflowing cans with litter piled around them during a recent cleanup near Western Avenue and Third Street. Phan noted that volunteers sometimes walk two or three blocks without finding a single trash can. Near Vermont and Wilshire boulevards, the closest open dumpster was found approximately one mile away. Resident Nicole Arbusto, who lives on Second Street between Normandie and Vermont avenues, said cleanliness varies block by block and that overflowing bins encourage further littering.

Future Infrastructure and Ongoing Demands

Steve Kang, president of the Board of Public Works, announced the launch of a rapid-response team dedicated to picking up bulky items and addressing blight in Koreatown. Kang stated that the city works with the community and council district to identify bin locations rather than using a one-size-fits-all criteria. In the future, the current plastic bins will be replaced with more durable cans bolted into the sidewalk. These new receptacles are designed to be harder to tamper with and provide longer-lasting waste management solutions. The Los Angeles Tenants Union continues to demand dumpsters at all apartment buildings and businesses alongside more reliable bulky-item pickup services.