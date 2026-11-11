Los Altos museum exhibit trains a lens on homeless people

Portraits, personal stories are meant to show ‘dignity of each person.’

“Coco” is among the portraits of homeless people by photographer Randy Bacon featured in “The Road I Call Home,” the latest exhibit at the Los Altos History Museum.

The exhibit, which runs Nov. 19-Jan. 24, 2027, is meant to “reveal the beauty, individuality and dignity of each person” portrayed in Bacon’s images. The latest exhibit at the Los Altos History Museum challenges visitors to get past the stereotypes of homelessness and get a better understanding of the people who are experiencing it.

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In “The Road I Call Home,” photographer Randy Bacon’s portraits and personal stories of people experiencing homelessness “reveal the beauty, individuality and dignity of each person,” according to a release.

“We hope visitors leave with a deeper sense of empathy and a greater understanding of the people behind the portraits,” said Dr. Amy Ellison, the museum’s curator and director of exhibitions. Bacon’s work began in his community of Springfield, Missouri, where he made a conscious effort to get to know people experiencing homelessness and decided to tell their stories. His portraits are accompanied by narratives by his subjects.

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“The Road I Call Home” is a project of Bacon’s nonprofit 8 Billion Ones. Supported by the United Effort Organization, the exhibition runs Nov. 19-Jan. 24, 2027 and is supplemented with local stories and artwork, including photographs by S. M. Lieu, to connect the broader experience of homelessness to the local community. Museum visitors are invited to bring nonperishable food items to donate to the Community Services Agency of Mountain View and Los Altos.

Visitors can also decorate lunch bags that will be filled with food and distributed by Hope’s Corner in Mountain View.