Lorraine Kelly 'building foundations for life after ITV' as she eyes up new social media show and podcast

Lorraine Kelly is reportedly not signed a new contract with ITV after her daytime TV show was reduced to just 30 minute episodes and cut from 52 weeks a year to 30. The presenter, 66, is unhappy with the drastic cuts and is said to be in contact with former ITV pal Piers Morgan, who is giving her advice on creating her own social media show.

Lorraine Kelly has reportedly not signed a new contract with ITV after her daytime TV show was reduced to just 30 minute episodes and cut from 52 weeks a year to 30.

The drastic cuts have left the presenter, 66, unhappy and with her contract set to expire next year, all eyes are on Lorraine's next move. According to a source, Lorraine is busy 'building the foundations for life after ITV' and is in contact with former ITV pal Piers Morgan, who is said to be 'giving her advice' on creating her own social media show following the success of his global Uncensored series.

Lorraine has huge ambitions and has been in talks about new ideas with some of her former team who she remains extremely close to. She loves how she can be her own boss, film it herself at home in her own time, and work with her old team again.

The source added that Lorraine is older now, but she's far from retirement - she would just like more time to spend at home with daughter Rosie and granddaughter Billie without the pressure and commitment of travelling to London for just half-an-hour on screen. Secretly, she would like to take her format and turn it into an online interview format.

One of the other ideas they have is that Lorraine joins Rosie for a new podcast called Mother To Mother, after the success of Rosie's book. They would love to host it together with celebrity mum guests and they are in advanced planning stages.

Lorraine's representatives told The Sun that Lorraine has no plans to move away from her show, and any podcast activities would be part of a portfolio, as we see with so many other top broadcasters - complementary to her show which remains her absolute priority. The ITV cuts have also affected other daytime TV shows, with Loose Women axing its live studio audience and Good Morning Britain staff now having to share their backstage resources with ITV News.

The reduced space is said to be causing issues off-camera, with a source telling Daily Mail that 'It's incredibly chaotic behind the scenes. The space for all three shows - Loose Women, This Morning and Lorraine - is downstairs in the basement so three different sets are all crammed into one place. Backstage the dressing rooms are limited.

There just isn't enough space, especially when there are four women getting ready to be in front of the camera at the same time. It's not an ideal situation at all. There have been some meltdowns.





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