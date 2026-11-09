Lorraine Kelly Adjusts to Halved ITV Show Amid Guest Highlights and Industry Changes

Lorraine Kelly accepts her ITV program cut to 30 minutes. The presenter reflects on industry shifts, iconic guests like Buzz Aldrin, and difficult interviews with Kevin Spacey and Bruce Willis.

Presenter Lorraine Kelly has publicly acknowledged her acceptance of the significant format reduction for her long-running daytime talk show on ITV. The daily program, formerly an hour long, has been shortened to thirty minutes and will air for only thirty weeks out of the standard fifty-two week broadcasting year. This operational shift represents a substantial structural change for the production team and the broader daytime television landscape in the United Kingdom.

Impact on ITV Daytime Teams and Studios

While Lorraine initially described the decision to cut her show as heartbreaking, she has since adapted to the new operational reality. The adjustments have rippled across the network, affecting other major programs such as Good Morning Britain and Loose Women. Good Morning Britain host Ross King and his team were required to relocate to different studios, fundamentally altering their daily workflow and environment.

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Loose Women has similarly experienced structural changes, including the removal of its traditional studio audience, which had been a staple of the format. Despite these widespread disruptions across the ITV daytime slate, Lorraine Kelly emphasized that the core creative team remains intact. She highlighted the continuity of key staff members, including Mark for fashion segments, Royal Russell Myers, and medical experts Dr. Amir and Dr. Hilary. The presenter noted that maintaining the existing crew provides a stable and positive atmosphere despite the compressed schedule.

Highlights Including Buzz Aldrin and Industry Icons

Reflecting on her sixteen-year tenure since launching the program, Lorraine Kelly identified her interview with Buzz Aldrin as the definitive career highlight. As a self-described space enthusiast who watched the moon landings with her father at age ten, the presenter described the experience of speaking with the second man to walk on the moon as unbelievable. She admitted to being starstruck during the encounter, focusing intently on the historical significance of the guest rather than conducting a rigorous journalistic interrogation.

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The presenter also recalled the early era of television AM, where BBC stars frequently crossed over to rival networks. She remembered witnessing Anne Diamond and Mike Morris interviewing legendary actress Bette Davis on her first day, an experience she characterized as mind-blowing. Over the decades, she has engaged with numerous icons, including Michael Palin, Eric Idle, and Derek Jacobi. Kelly stressed that even within a shortened thirty-minute slot, the production team can effectively capture compelling narratives from these extraordinary figures.

Challenging Interviews with Kevin Spacey and Bruce Willis

Not all interactions in the studio have been seamless, with Lorraine Kelly candidly discussing difficult experiences with high-profile guests. She characterized actor Kevin Spacey as unkind and unpleasant to those surrounding him during their interview, noting it was a shame given his professional stature. In contrast, she offered a more sympathetic view of Bruce Willis, who she recalled being difficult to work with at the time. She now suspects that his behavior may have been an early defense mechanism related to his health, as his family revealed his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis in 2023.

Kelly emphasized her policy of giving guests the benefit of the doubt until behavior becomes consistently problematic. She praised professional collaborators like Tom Hanks and Hugh Jackman for making the interview process easy. Beyond her television duties, the Scottish presenter has expanded her portfolio by partnering with HP to launch The National Book of Bakes. This initiative aims to preserve handwritten family baking recipes from across the UK and Ireland, demonstrating her continued engagement with cultural heritage projects.