Lorne Michaels on SNL's Political Satire: 'Whenever Someone Is in Power, They're Probably Awful'

Ahead of 'SNL50: The Anniversary Celebration,' Lorne Michaels reflects on the show's enduring legacy of political satire, emphasizing 'SNL''s commitment to nonpartisanship and its ability to hold power to account through humor.

Ahead of ' SNL50 : The Anniversary Celebration,' airing on February 16, ' Saturday Night Live ' creator Lorne Michaels shared his vision for skewering politics on the show. The late-night show's creator presided over its chaotic launch on October 11, 1975, and is gathering stars past and present for “ SNL50 : The Anniversary Celebration,” a three-hour show. Now 80, Michaels still follows a night-owl schedule and is rarely seen in his office at 30 Rock before 5 p.m.

Michaels recalled President Gerald Ford — portrayed by Chevy Chase on “Saturday Night Live” as a bumbling oaf — inviting him to the White House. He detests being asked when he will retire, but told Page Six: “When it’s time to stop, it’s time to die.” Even though “SNL” is now eligible for its AARP card, it still holds a unique place in America. It can enrage a sitting president, and nothing is more American than arguing, and laughing, about politics. Michaels is insistent that the show never take a side. “I think the whole point is, whoever is in power is probably awful,” he told Page Six of the “SNL” approach. “It can’t be, ‘I like everything you do’ — that’s dishonest.” “SNL” has had fun at the expense of politicians since its very first days, of course. In its fourth episode, on November 8, 1975, Chevy Chase played President Gerald Ford as a bumbling figure tripping over the US flag. Ford responded by inviting Michaels and the cast to the White House. “He couldn’t have been sweeter and nicer,” said Michaels. “We didn’t stop what we were doing … When you can’t laugh at something that’s a taboo, that’s terrifying.” Taran Killam — one of several people who have played Trump, meanwhile, has accused Michaels of being too soft on the president. He admitted to having had some “rough moments” with Bill Clinton’s administration thanks to jokes about the then-sitting president’s liaison with intern Monica Lewinsky and his 1998 impeachment trial spurred by sexual harassment allegations. Then there is Donald Trump, who hosted the show in 2004 before he was a politician, and during his 2015 run for office. Michaels admitted to having had some “rough moments” with Bill Clinton’s administration thanks to jokes about the then-sitting president’s liaison with intern Monica Lewinsky. (Asked if he would have Trump back on “SNL” Michaels told Page Six: “Perhaps we’re better off distanced in all ways.”) Over the years, Trump has been played by a number of comedians — from the late Phil Hartman to Darrell Hammond (who also portrayed Bill Clinton for many years), Jason Sudeikis to Taran Killam to notorious liberal Alec Baldwin. “He’s doing a really good job,” said Michaels of Johnson. “His is the Trump for now. He brings him to life.” But Michaels also has to contend with his own cast’s biases. In the book “Lorne: The Man Who Invented Saturday Night Live,” out February 18, author Susan Morrison details how then-cast member Cecily Strong “was in a sulk about being asked to make fun of the Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein” in 2019. “It’s the hardest thing for me to explain to this generation that the show is nonpartisan,” Michaels says in the book. “On whatever side, if there’s idiocy, we go after it,” Michaels tells his cast in the book, reminding them: “We’ve got the whole country watching … ““I think you can’t use TV as a medium to convince people of anything … you can show them stuff, and they can make up their own minds,” Michaels told Page Six. He also believes that humor is a release valve rather than a tool of propaganda. “I think you can’t use TV as a medium to convince people of anything … you can show them stuff, and they can make up their own minds,” he told Page Six. “It has to be an intelligent take and it has to be funny and it can’t be a lecture, the moment you do that people start to leave. Michael well understands the need to stay current and on top of the zeitgeist — even if that means not everyone watching will be in on it all the time. He’s not on social media, but it was he who recently insisted on getting “Pink Pony Club” singer Tom Hanks — a close friend of Michaels who has hosted 10 times and made countless cameos — “was just here watching rehearsals and he said ‘I don’t know most of the music.’ But we have to be as close as we can of the moment.





