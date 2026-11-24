Manchester City Council faces a six-figure payout after a tribunal ruled the dismissal of equality manager Lorna Young was unlawful discrimination based on her gender-critical beliefs and disability.

A Manchester City Council employee has been awarded a significant compensation package following a landmark tribunal ruling that declared her dismissal unlawful. Lorna Young, a 55-year-old equality diversity and inclusion manager, was unfairly removed from her position after colleagues objected to her gender-critical views. Employment Judge Joanne Dunlop delivered a scathing judgment in 2024, describing the council's disciplinary process as egregiously unfair and incompatible with legal protections for personal beliefs.

Tribunal Finds Unlawful Discrimination Against Employee

The core finding of the Employment Tribunal was that Manchester City Council discriminated against Lorna Young based on her protected beliefs under the Equality Act 2010. Judge Dunlop ruled that the council's decision to terminate Young's 19-year employment was not justified by her professional conduct but was instead motivated by disagreement with her personal stance on sex and gender. The judgment confirmed that holding gender-critical views is a protected characteristic, a legal precedent reinforced by the 2021 Supreme Court decision in the case of Maya Forstater, who successfully argued that belief in biological sex differences warrants legal protection.

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Details of Disciplinary Process and Social Media Conduct

The disciplinary saga began after Lorna Young faced complaints from junior staff members regarding her professional advice. Although she carried out her duties scrupulously and treated transgender colleagues respectfully, she asked staff to consider challenging viewpoints on sex and gender in their work. This led to accusations of transphobia from colleagues who felt her views were incompatible with the council's 2022 motion accepting that trans rights are human rights. The council subsequently launched a disciplinary investigation that targeted her private social media activity on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The evidence used against Young included her liking of posts by gender-critical campaigners such as writer Julie Bindel and Harry Potter author JK Rowling. The tribunal found that these online interactions were not offensive or abusive. Furthermore, the council utilized data from an anonymous Twitter account, GalwayGirl, where Young commented on articles regarding non-binary priests and liked tweets by Graham Linehan. The judge noted that the council failed to clearly explain which specific posts were under investigation or why these private expressions warranted disciplinary action.

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Impact on Mental Health and Disability Adjustments

The prolonged conflict had a devastating impact on Lorna Young's physical and mental well-being. She suffered from a serious eye condition that caused disability, which the council failed to address through reasonable adjustments. The stress of the "Kafkaesque" disciplinary proceedings led to a serious suicide attempt, after which she was unable to return to work. Despite her health deteriorating significantly, Manchester City Council proceeded with her dismissal in 2024. Judge Dunlop branded the handling of her disability and mental health crisis as callous and a failure of the employer's duty of care.

Statements from Legal Representatives and Council Response

Lorna Young expressed relief at the ruling, stating that the ordeal had been deeply unjust and that she was put through hell. Her lawyer, Annie Powell of Leigh Day, emphasized that the council subjected Young to a torturous process that ended an accomplished career and caused catastrophic health damage. Powell argued that the case highlights the vital need for diversity of belief and tolerance in a democratic society, asserting that employers do not own the private thoughts of their staff. Young hopes the judgment sends a clear message to other employers that personal beliefs exercised in private life should not be grounds for dismissal.

In response to the tribunal's decision, a spokesperson for Manchester City Council acknowledged the judgment and accepted the findings of unlawful discrimination. The council stated that it is currently reviewing its relevant policies and procedures internally. They confirmed that the lessons learned from this case will inform future employment practices and policy development. Compensation details are yet to be finalized, but the payout is expected to reach into the hundreds of thousands of pounds due to the loss of career and severe health impacts.