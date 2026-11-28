Manchester City Council former equalities officer Lorna Young wins tribunal against employer, revealing harsh workplace discrimination ruling over gender-critical views.

Lorna Young, a former equalities officer with Manchester City Council, has received a landmark employment tribunal ruling that validates her claims of unfair dismissal and unlawful discrimination. The decision confirms that her termination was directly linked to her gender-critical beliefs, overturning the council's previous stance that she was dismissed for gross misconduct. This legal victory provides a rare and explicit judicial acknowledgment that holding traditional views on biological sex can constitute protected characteristic discrimination in the workplace.

Tribunal Judge Delivers Blistering Condemnation of Council Actions

Employment Judge Joanne Dunlop issued a severe ninety-page judgment that described the treatment of Lorna Young by the council as kafkaesque and egregiously unfair. The judge stated that the council's handling of the case was particularly callous, noting that Young was accused of misconduct without being clearly informed of the specific allegations against her. Judge Dunlop emphasized that the council's pro-transgender stance permeated the entire disciplinary process, comparing it to the obvious lettering in a stick of Blackpool rock, which left no room for impartiality.

Also read Independent Members on being too old to hire and too young to retire

Social Media Scrutiny and Colleague Campaigns Targeted Employee

Young, fifty-five, faced a coordinated campaign by younger colleagues who scrutinized her social media history to find evidence of transphobia. These employees, described by the judge as members of the so-called Be Kind generation, trawled through her accounts and highlighted a couple of comments about trans issues and a few likes of tweets by author J.K. Rowling. The tribunal found that these interactions were largely innocuous and nowhere near a matter warranting dismissal, yet they were used as the primary justification for her termination.

Former Staff Member Pursued Case with Obsessive Enthusiasm

The tribunal singled out specific staff members for their aggressive pursuit of Young's downfall, including Sarah Herdan, who showed extraordinary enthusiasm bordering on obsession in gathering evidence against her. Ms. Herdan was one of two staff members who resigned, citing Young as the reason, yet she continued to provide evidence of Young's alleged wrongdoing to the council six months after leaving her position. The court characterized this evidence as amounting to little more than perceived wrong-thinking, highlighting the subjective and biased nature of the internal investigation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Severe Mental Health Impact Driven by Workplace Bullying

The personal toll of this disciplinary process was devastating, leading Lorna Young to attempt suicide in February twenty-twenty-three after receiving formal notification of gross misconduct charges. In a suicide note she read during our interview, Young expressed her despair over losing her job, home, and status, stating she felt she could not survive the shame and practical ruin. The intense bullying she experienced, which she compared to Mean Girls playground dynamics, included vitriolic comments from colleagues even while she was recovering in the hospital, describing her views as rancid.

Financial Compensation and Legal Costs to Be Covered by Taxpayers

Lorna Young is now eligible for a six-figure compensation payout, a financial liability that will ultimately be covered by the taxpayer. Additionally, Manchester City Council will face legal costs amounting to three hundred and forty-two thousand pounds, which will also be borne by the public purse. This ruling marks a significant moment in employment law, challenging the notion that employers can dismiss staff for gender-critical beliefs without facing severe legal and financial repercussions for their handling of the situation.