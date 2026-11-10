Lorna Luxe Opens Up About Widowhood and Her Influencer Career

Influencer Lorna Luxe describes her fears of online judgment after losing husband John to adrenal cancer, and how her followers have responded to her work since.

Social media influencer Lorna Luxe, whose real name is Lorna Andrews, has spoken about life after losing her husband John to adrenal cancer on February 11. Lorna, now 44, was widowed at the age of 43 and has built a loyal following for her down-to-earth take on fashion and beauty and her Get Ready With Me videos. In an interview with The Daily Telegraph on Tuesday, she said she had feared that every decision she made online would be judged after his death.

Lorna said she had not expected the level of encouragement she has received from her followers since she was widowed. Her audience had regularly seen appearances from John, who was a familiar presence in her content. Lorna said she is unsure whether the continued support comes from their love for John or from sympathy for her situation.

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Lorna Luxe Feared Online Judgment After Her Loss

Lorna Luxe said she was fearful that every decision she made on social media would be judged after John died. She admitted she often wondered what people would think of her next post or video. Her fears did not match the response she has since received from her followers.

Lorna told The Daily Telegraph that she has had a lot of encouragement online. She recently announced plans to look for a base in London. She also said her followers were very invested when she bought an air fryer, a reference to John having cooked for her.

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How John Shaped Her Content and Career

John Andrews advised Lorna Luxe on her content over the last 12 years. He would also shoot her videos for her in the early mornings before he went to work. Lorna described his role as central to how her channel was made.

When John was battling cancer, Lorna said her social media job gave her a reason to get dressed up, and that helped him stay motivated. She said posting had motivated her, and that it was good for John to see her showing up. She believes that without her effort, he would have given up sooner.

John had previously worked as a banker. Following his cancer diagnosis in 2023, and Lorna's continued success as an influencer, he gave up his job to focus on his health and on helping his wife with her work. Lorna and John met when she was 25 and he was 46.

Lorna Luxe Returns to Work and Honours John

Lorna Luxe is now focusing on her collaboration with the high street fashion brand River Island. She is also developing her own label, LA-S, and her beauty and haircare brand, 98 Beauty. Her professional work has continued alongside her grief.

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Lorna said she looked pretty rubbish for the first two weeks after John's death. She dressed up for his funeral as a way of showing up for him. She bought a Victoria Beckham dress and a new coat, and she believes John is with her whenever she wears them.

Last month, Lorna shared an emotional tribute to John on what would have been his 65th birthday. She wrote that she misses him so much and is reading all the notes he left her. She also said she is spending the day with their favourite people and remembering the special memories they shared.

Lorna has also revealed that she has still not slept in the room she shared with John since his passing. She and John lived together in Hove, East Sussex, and later in Horsham and Warwickshire. The couple enjoyed posh hotel stays and 'dirty weekends' in far-flung destinations throughout their 16-year marriage.