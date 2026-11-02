Lori Vallow Daybell Seeks New Trial in Idaho Supreme Court Appeal

Attorneys for Lori Vallow Daybell argue procedural errors deprived her of a speedy trial and counsel, seeking to overturn convictions for the deaths of her two children.

Lori Vallow Daybell is requesting a new trial as she appeals her convictions in the killings of her two children and for conspiring to kill her husband's former wife. Her legal team appeared before the Idaho Supreme Court on Monday, November 2, when the court heard an appeal to overturn her convictions.

Legal Arguments For Retrial

Vallow Daybell's attorney has contended in the appeal heard by the Idaho Supreme Court that she was denied a speedy trial and deprived of her right to retain counsel of her choosing, per the Associated Press. The lawyer also argued that a lower court should not have allowed Idaho jurors to hear information on the separate Arizona shootings against Charles Vallow and her niece's husband, Danny Boudreaux.

Also read Idaho Supreme Court to hear Lori Vallow Daybell appeal of murder convictions

The defense claims these evidentiary rulings violated her constitutional rights during the original proceedings. By excluding testimony regarding the Arizona incidents, the attorneys believe the jury would have reached a verdict based solely on the evidence directly pertaining to the children's deaths.

Background Of The Murders

Following the children's disappearances in 2019, their bodies were found buried on an Idaho property belonging to her then-new husband, Chad Daybell. Joshua Vallow and Tylee Ryan were among those lost in the tragedy that captivated national attention.

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Chad Daybell was sentenced to death in connection with the murders. He remains incarcerated at the same facility where Bryan Kohberger is currently held. Kohberger was transferred to the Idaho Maximum Security Institution inside the Idaho State Correctional Complex in Kuna, Idaho, after being sentenced to life in prison.

Parallel Sentences And Cases

Kohberger received four life sentences for his crimes. In contrast, Lori ultimately received three life sentences in Idaho for the deaths of Joshua, Tylee, and Tammy, per the Associated Press. These sentences reflect the severity of the losses inflicted upon the family.

Lori was separately handed two life sentences in Arizona in 2025 after she was convicted of a conspiracy to kill her ex-husband, Charles Vallow, and her niece's husband, Danny Boudreaux, KSL-TV reported. Charles was fatally shot in Lori's home while Danny survived a separate shooting.

Cult Allegations And Evidence

While Chad was on trial, Lori's niece testified that Lori and Chad were a part of a doomsday cult, per ABC affiliate reports. This testimony helped establish the motive and context behind the violent acts committed by the couple.

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Prosecutors argued that Lori plotted with her brother to kill Charles to obtain Charles' life insurance policy money when she had been dating Chad. Cox claimed he killed Charles in self-defense. Cox, who was also accused of opening fire on Boudreaux, has since died due to a blood clot.