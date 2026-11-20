Lori Loughlin joins the Broadway cast of It's a Wonderful Life at the Broadhurst Theater. This marks her first major stage role in 20 years, alongside Harry Hamlin and other stars.

Lori Loughlin is making a significant return to the stage after nearly twenty years away from live theater performances. She will star in the upcoming production of It's a Wonderful Life at the Broadhurst Theater in New York City. This major career milestone places her alongside a star-studded cast that includes Andrew Rannells, Megan Hilty, Titus Burgess, and her husband, Harry Hamlin.

Production Details and Cast Announcement

The casting announcement arrived via a phone call in late August, catching Lori Loughlin and her family during a vacation in Muskoka, Ontario. The actress, currently sixty-three years old, was enjoying her daughter's new Jet Ski when Harry Hamlin signaled her to dock the vehicle for an important call. Representatives for her acting and theater agents delivered the news that producer Jerry Zak had personally selected her for the role of Mrs. Hatch.

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Upon receiving the offer, Lori Loughlin accepted the role without hesitation. She explained that she holds the original film in high regard, noting that her family watches the movie every single year on Christmas Eve. The script's concept as a radio play did not deter her, as her primary motivation was the opportunity to perform the story she loves on a major stage.

Long-Term Career Trajectory and Previous Roles

This Broadway engagement marks a dramatic shift for Lori Loughlin, who has not appeared on the New York stage since her portrayal of Roxie Hart in Chicago in 2007. Her path back to the theater began after she attended a performance of The Rocky Horror Show. During that event, she contemplated playing the Juliette Lewis role, realizing that voicing her aspirations might help make them reality.

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Similar opportunities arose after she saw Oh, Mary! and even recorded a social media video expressing her desire to play Mary Todd Lincoln. Lori Loughlin attributes the recent call for Rumors, a revival of Neil Simon's play, to this practice of manifestation. She remains a devoted theater enthusiast, citing Rent as a life-changing experience from thirty years ago and enjoying recent shows with friends like Cole Escola and Bowen Yang.

Family Dynamics and Holiday Traditions

The production will bring the Hamlin-Loughlin family unit to New York for the holidays, a notable change from their usual Christmas celebrations in Beverly Hills with their daughters, Delilah Belle Hamlin and Amelia Gray Hamlin. While they will maintain their tradition of watching movies on Christmas Day and taking holiday photos, Lori Loughlin anticipates creating new memories during the theater run.

The actress expressed deep admiration for the collaborative nature of live performance. She values the lack of editing or close-ups, describing the immediate connection with the audience as instant gratification. Her upcoming schedule also includes a confirmed appearance in the new year's revival of Rumors, produced by the Obamas.

Future Aspirations and Career Goals

Lori Loughlin views this comeback as a new beginning rather than a final chapter. She is actively setting ambitious professional goals, including hosting Saturday Night Live and attending the Met Gala. Her enthusiasm for the industry remains undiminished as she embraces the potential for future projects and performances in the coming years.