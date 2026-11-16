Lori Huang Potential $70 Billion Divorce Settlement Amid Jensen Huang Scandal

Jensen Huang's wife may secure a massive divorce payout as new affairs surface. Political figures and investors react to the former CEO's downfall and potential return.

Lori Huang stands on the precipice of one of the most significant financial settlements in modern history, potentially receiving an eleven-figure sum if she initiates divorce proceedings against her estranged husband. Jensen Huang, the sixty-three-year-old former Chief Executive Officer of Nvidia, abruptly stepped down from his leadership role last Thursday. This sudden departure follows explosive revelations regarding multiple extramarital affairs, including a high-stakes romance with an individual suspected by US authorities of acting as a Chinese spy.

The Core $70 Billion Divorce Estimate

Lori Huang could receive up to seventy billion dollars if the marital estate is divided evenly, a figure that legal experts describe as unprecedented. Vikki Ziegler, a prominent divorce attorney and author, stated that this amount represents fifty percent of the marital estate, contingent on the current valuation of Nvidia stock. Huang's net worth is currently estimated to exceed one hundred fifty-five billion dollars, making the potential payout staggering. Ziegler told NewsNation that strategic legal maneuvering and the complexity of the case could potentially increase the final settlement amount even further. Reports indicate that the couple did not have a prenuptial or postnuptial agreement in place, leaving the division of assets to standard legal frameworks without prior contractual limitations.

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Admitted Affairs and Legal Advantages

The legal landscape is heavily influenced by Huang's admission of infidelity, which may provide Lori with significant leverage in negotiations. Huang has publicly acknowledged an affair with Alice Huang, an executive at the Singapore-based data center company Megaspeed. US authorities suspect Megaspeed of smuggling restricted Nvidia chips to China and believe Alice was tasked with extracting sensitive corporate information. Additionally, reports from Reuters revealed a second affair with Kimberly Powell, a forty-three-year-old Vice President of Healthcare at Nvidia who reported directly to Jensen. A third undisclosed relationship with another unnamed Nvidia employee was also reported shortly after the initial scandals broke. Despite the public nature of these admissions, legal experts advise that both parties should handle any settlements quietly to protect their respective interests and privacy.

Investor Backing and Political Resistance

Despite the personal scandal, a powerful coalition is lobbying for Jensen Huang to reclaim his position at the helm of the artificial intelligence giant. Silicon Valley executives have reportedly formed a war room to coordinate efforts to bring him back, with support coming from behind the scenes. An open letter calling for his return has gathered signatures from Elon Musk, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney, nearly nine thousand current and former Nvidia employees, and more than eighty-three thousand investors. These supporters cite his thirty-three-year leadership history and his pivotal role in placing Nvidia at the center of the global AI boom. They argue that his technical vision was instrumental in the company's unprecedented growth and market dominance.

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White House Tensions and Leadership Shakeup

The effort to reinstate Huang faces significant headwinds from the highest levels of the US government. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called for a dramatic shakeup in leadership at Nvidia, suggesting that the scandal has created unacceptable risks for the company's governance. President Donald Trump has maintained a nuanced public stance, describing Huang as a tremendous talent who built an incredible company. However, Trump emphasized that the resignation was justified if Alice Huang was indeed a spy. He noted that if she was not a spy, the calculus might have been different. Huang was quickly replaced by Colette Kress, but the tension between corporate loyalty to his vision and national security concerns continues to shape the narrative surrounding his potential return.

Corporate Governance and Future Implications

The situation at Nvidia highlights the intense scrutiny faced by technology leaders in an era of geopolitical tension. Kimberly Powell, the executive involved in the second reported affair, is married and works within a company that enforces strict rules on relationships between colleagues, particularly between bosses and employees. The revelation of these relationships has sparked debates about corporate ethics and governance structures within major tech firms. As the legal and political battles unfold, the focus remains on the potential financial consequences for the Huang family and the strategic future of one of the world's most valuable companies. The outcome will likely set a precedent for how high-profile scandals are managed in the intersection of corporate leadership and national security.