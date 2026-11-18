Paris-based jeweler Lorenz Bäumer is putting a sampling of his non-jewelry creations alongside art, design objects and furniture that inspire him under the hammer on Friday.

For Lorenz Bäumer, the hardest part of collecting isn’t finding something beautiful — it’s deciding when to let go. Four years ago, it was a 100-strong sampling that showed his collector’s side, ranging from his jewelry to rare whiskeys.

On Friday, it’s a bumper crop of more than 200 items that is going under the hammer Friday at Drouot with A first part of 35 pieces will focus on his creations, starting with a handwritten copy of his personal manifesto, where he declares in purple ink that he “believes jewels have a soul rather than a price” among other guiding principles that include good fortune over wealth and artists rather than merchants.

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“What I believe pushes me to make. What I make pushes me to believe,” he concluded in the text. Among Bäumer’s works in the auction are watercolor paintings, a self-portrait composed of a flurry of minute skull motifs, as well as furniture such as a pair of work desks made of lemonwood and rosewood.

There are also some of his collaborations with French artist Bernard Pictet, behind the “One Million Carats” mirror with a kinetic effect; ceramic painter Sarra F, which yielded pieces with cheeky or rude words emblazoned on them, and a flagon of whiskey with French “whiskey publisher” Maison Benjamin Kuentz. Items include a pair of Gustave Keller ewers in silver, a Hubert Le Gall coffee table and an Ettore Sottarsass bookcase.

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One highlight is “Frisson,” a circular bronze coffee table featuring a gilded glass tabletop with golden beads that move thanks to a magnetic sphere, imagined with designer Hubert Le Gall. But the closest to a Lorenz Bäumer jewel bidders will get are photographs, including a portrait of him with Princess Charlene of Monaco wearing the tiara he designed for her wedding, taken by Karl Lagerfeld.

The second part, which he called in jest “a bric-a-brac of things I like,” gives a glimpse at what flavors his creative universe. Lots of note include an Alexandre Noll ebony sculpture with a 30,000- to 50,000-euro estimate; several pieces by Le Gall, including a chair in collaboration with embroiderer Lesage; an Ettore Sottarsass bookcase and a Yonel Lebovici pantograph table lap from 1972, and a Damien Gernay coffee table covered in textured black leather with a black steel base.

Bäumer described his eclectic ensemble as “an encounter of techniques and objects I’m interested in and use while creating. ” Given his magpie eye for choice items, Friday’s sale may not yield more space in his home. Rather, this was the sign it was “time to move on — to something else,” he said.

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