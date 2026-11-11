Lord Sedwill Urges Britain to Take Offensive Tactics Against Russia

Former UK national security adviser Lord Sedwill calls for an offensive strategy to deter President Putin, urging allies to make Russia feel the consequences of its hybrid warfare. He warns a purely defensive posture is insufficient.

Former United Kingdom national security adviser Lord Sedwill called on Britain and its NATO allies to adopt an offensive posture against Russian President Vladimir Putin, arguing that a strictly defensive strategy would fail to deter the Kremlin's hybrid warfare tactics. Speaking at the Atlantic Future Forum aboard HMS Prince of Wales, docked in Oslo, the peer warned that Russia's daily cyberattacks, bombing threats and covert political interference demand a response that creates strategic dilemmas for Moscow.

Offensive Strategy for Hybrid Threats

Lord Sedwill explained that deterrence requires more than effective defence; it must impose a degree of jeopardy on the adversary. "Sometimes the most effective form of defence is to cause a dilemma," he said, insisting that the West should present Russia with repeated strategic challenges and show that its disruptive actions carry tangible consequences.

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He cited examples of Russian forces re‑arming their northern flank, building sandbag walls and installing anti‑drone netting near border command posts, while the UK prepares for possible Arctic warfare. In the same vein, Iranian cyber operators were reportedly flooding social media with slogans supporting Scottish independence, illustrating the breadth of the hybrid threat landscape.

Allied Positions and NATO's Defensive Role

Lord Sedwill cautioned senior military officers that NATO, though fundamentally defensive, must not concede initiative to Moscow. The former Cabinet Secretary highlighted the need to keep Russian leadership uncertain about the cost of probing Western defences, and to avoid creating a psychological advantage that could lead to unchecked provocations.

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Vice Admiral Rune Andersen of the Norwegian Navy, addressing the same forum, noted Russia's preparations for a land‑based confrontation along the high north. Meanwhile, Norwegian intelligence chief Kristin Ven Bruusgaard warned that rising threat perceptions on both sides could heighten the risk of misunderstandings and rapidly shift the strategic dynamic.

Implications for European Security

The call to adopt an offensive mindset signals a potential shift in European defence policy. By creating strategic dilemmas, Britain and its partners aim to deter further hybrid incursions, protect critical infrastructure, and maintain deterrence across land, sea, air, and cyberspace. The move could prompt NATO to refine its collective response plans, integrate more robust counter‑cyber measures, and adjust force postures in the Arctic and across Europe to counter the Kremlin's expanding presence and influence.