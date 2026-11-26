Amazon confirms The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim arrives on Prime Video in the US on November 28. Viewers can watch the Brian Cox animated prequel exploring Helm Hammerhand.

Amazon has officially confirmed that The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim will join the Prime Video United States streaming library on Saturday, November 28. The animated prequel explores the history of Rohan and the brutal origins of Helm Hammerhand. Fans can watch this new chapter in Middle-earth history starting on that specific date.

Streaming Release Date and Cast Details

The animated feature stars Brian Cox as Helm Hammerhand. Gaia Wise plays his daughter Héra. Luke Pasqualino voices Wulf, a Dunlending lord seeking vengeance for his father's death. Miranda Otto returns as Éowyn to provide narration. Her character recounts an important chapter in her kingdom's history.

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The release comes just three days after The Rings of Power Season 3 finale. This timing highlights the growing momentum of Tolkien properties on streaming platforms. The movie brings several members of Peter Jackson's original creative team back to Middle-earth. Philippa Boyens returns as a screenwriter and producer. Illustrators Alan Lee and John Howe also join the project.

Direction and Historical Context of Rohan

Kenji Kamiyama directs the 2024 movie. He is known for Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex. The film serves as Middle-earth's first anime feature. J.R.R. Tolkien detailed Helm's reign in the appendices of The Return of the King. This text provides the foundation for the animated story.

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The narrative focuses on Helm Hammerhand. His story explains how he earned his nickname. The tale is as brutal as any conflict in the source material. The movie depicts a desperate stand within the walls of Helm's Deep. Long before Saruman sent an army of Uruk-hai to its gates, Helm made a stand there. The fortress has withstood centuries of warfare.

Impact on Middle-earth Storytelling and Fans

The War of the Rohirrim adds depth to the lore of Rohan. It explains the origins of a key fortress in the region. The film bridges the gap between the books and the live-action adaptations. Philippa Boyens and the creative team ensure the story aligns with established canon. This approach maintains consistency across all Middle-earth media.

Amazon's decision to stream the film on November 28 allows global access to the story. Brian Cox's performance anchors the emotional weight of Helm's struggle. The inclusion of original illustrators ensures visual fidelity to Tolkien's vision. This release marks a significant moment for animated adaptations of literary classics. Viewers can expect a visually stunning and narratively rich experience. The film stands as a testament to the enduring appeal of Middle-earth. Its arrival on Prime Video expands the audience for these stories significantly.