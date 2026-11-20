The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim arrives on Prime Video on November 28, 2026. Discover the voice cast, animation details, and streaming release info.

The animated film The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim arrives on Prime Video on November 28, 2026. This release targets fans eager to explore the history of Rohan and its iconic locations. The film arrives just three days after the finale of The Rings of Power Season 3.

Plot and Timeline Details

The story follows Héra as she leads the resistance of Rohan against the Dunlendings. The narrative is set roughly two hundred years before Bilbo Baggins finds the One Ring. This period explores the war that shaped the region long before the events of the original trilogy. Brian Cox voices the character Helm Hammerhand in this production.

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Gaia Wise plays the role of Héra, the daughter of Helm Hammerhand. The film runs for two hours and nine minutes in total runtime. It carries an M rating specifically due to animated violence within the storyline. Miranda Otto reprises her role as Éowyn from Peter Jackson's trilogy to narrate the entire story.

Production and Animation Style

Kenji Kamiyama directed the animated feature from a screenplay by Jeffrey Addiss, Will Matthews, Phoebe Gittins, and Arty Papageorgiou. Sola Entertainment handled the traditional 2D animation using a unique production pipeline. Artists performed scenes through motion capture and translated them into 3D within Unreal Engine.

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Kamiyama had animators use that 3D reference to create hand-drawn 2D animation. The voice cast also includes Luke Pasqualino, Lorraine Ashbourne, and Laurence Ubong Williams. Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan voice two Orcs in the film as well. The project offers a distinct visual style blending digital techniques with traditional art.

Stakeholders and Development History

New Line Cinema originally fast-tracked the project in June 2021 to retain Tolkien film adaptation rights. Philippa Boyens returned as producer alongside Jason DeMarco and Joseph Chou. Furthermore, Peter Jackson and Fran Walsh served as executive producers on the film.

The film premiered theatrically on December 3, 2024. It hit digital platforms by December 27 of that same year. It grossed twenty point seven million dollars worldwide against a thirty million dollar production budget. The film holds a forty-nine percent critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. This financial outcome reflects the costs and audience reception of the theatrical run.