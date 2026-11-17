The Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power Season 3 displaces The Terminal List at the top of Prime Video rankings following its recent premiere.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has officially dethroned The Terminal List from the number one spot on Prime Video's television rankings. This displacement occurred after the Amazon Studios high-fantasy series premiered its third season last Wednesday. The action thriller featuring Chris Pratt held the top position for several consecutive weeks before the new fantasy epic captured viewer attention.

Rings of Power Season 3 Critical Reception

Amazon Studios has released the latest installment of the series, which draws directly from the Middle-earth canon created by J.R.R. Tolkien. Critics have responded to the new season with widespread praise, labeling it one of the most ambitious works of high fantasy ever produced for television. The show's return marks a significant moment for the streaming platform as it aims to retain subscribers with major franchise content.

Also read Harry Potter's Reliance on Lord of the Rings Tropes Exposed

Frasier Classic Sitcom Streaming Value

The Frasier spin-off, created by David Angell, Peter Casey, and David Lee, remains a compelling option for viewers seeking comedy on the platform. The series stars Kelsey Grammer as a psychiatrist who moves from Boston back to his hometown of Seattle. He begins hosting a radio show to help people while navigating complex family dynamics with his father and brother. The main cast also includes Jane Leeves, David Hyde Pierce, Peri Gilpin, John Mahoney, and Dan Butler.

Frasier serves as a spin-off of the hit sitcom Cheers, with Bebe Neuwirth reprising her role as Frasier's ex-wife. The series has become a landmark in American television history and is regarded as one of the most successful spin-offs ever made. It has earned a record 37 Emmy awards and has frequently surpassed the popularity of its parent show during its original run.

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Terminal List Weeks at Number One

The Terminal List, an action thriller starring Chris Pratt, occupied the top ranking for multiple weeks prior to the Rings of Power premiere. The series maintained its dominance on Prime Video's charts until the new season of the fantasy epic was released. This shift highlights the fluctuating nature of viewer engagement on streaming platforms during major premieres.

Prime Video Recommendations This Week

Viewers looking for additional content beyond the top two series can explore other highly rated shows available on the streaming service. The platform continues to offer a diverse library of titles that appeal to various genres and audience preferences. Streaming recommendations highlight the breadth of programming available to subscribers beyond the current trending leaders.