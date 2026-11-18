Prime Video streams Rings of Power Season 3 episodes, HarperCollins releases Deluxe Fall of Númenor book on November 10, and Andy Serkis directs The Hunt for Gollum movie.

Prime Video viewers are currently engaging with the third season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which continues to dominate streaming charts. The platform released the fifth and sixth episodes of the series this week, maintaining a rapid rollout schedule for the latest installment.

The first four episodes of this Tolkien-inspired fantasy drama premiered last week, setting the stage for the current batch. Two additional episodes have now dropped, leaving only the final two parts of the season to be released next Wednesday for eager subscribers.

Also read Rings of Power Season 3 Explains The Nine Rings Mechanism

Season 3 Release Schedule and Renewal Outlook

Although The Rings of Power has not yet received an official renewal announcement for a fourth season, production planning is already underway. Reports from earlier this year indicate that Prime Video opened a writers room for the potential fourth season and is laying the groundwork for production to resume in 2027.

This strategic move suggests that the studio is preparing for a likely extension contingent on strong viewership metrics. The showrunners are using this time to develop scripts and establish the narrative trajectory for the next chapter in the Middle-earth television saga.

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The Hunt for Gollum Cast and Production Details

Separate from the television series, The Lord of the Rings franchise is returning to the big screen with a new live-action film titled The Hunt for Gollum. Andy Serkis will direct the project and also stars in the lead role as the titular character, bringing his extensive motion-capture expertise to the screen.

The film features a notable ensemble cast including Anya Taylor-Joy, Jamie Dornan, Elijah Wood, and Ian McKellen. This movie will explore the origins of Gollum and the events surrounding the One Ring, offering a darker and more intimate perspective on J.R.R. Tolkien's lore.

HarperCollins Deluxe Special Edition Launch

Fans of the original literature received a tangible release earlier this month when HarperCollins officially debuted a new Deluxe Special Edition. The book focuses on The Fall of Númenor and was made available to the public on November 10.

This new edition features exclusive artwork by the renowned illustrator Alan Lee. The design is intended to match the signature hardcover series previously released for other iterations of The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit, and The Silmarillion.

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While the textual content of The Fall of Númenor is not new, the presentation offers a unique visual experience. The high-quality production values and artistic additions distinguish this release from standard paperback or digital versions found in bookstores.

Impact on Middle-earth Fandom and Future Prospects

The simultaneous activation of these projects highlights a significant expansion of the Lord of the Rings multimedia ecosystem. Prime Video continues to build its audience with the television series, while the upcoming film and special book editions cater to diverse segments of the fanbase.

Andy Serkis's dual role as director and star in The Hunt for Gollum signals a strong commitment to preserving the character's complexity. Meanwhile, the November 10 release of The Fall of Númenor reinforces the enduring commercial viability of Tolkien's literary works.

With the final episodes of The Rings of Power Season 3 arriving next Wednesday, audience engagement remains at a peak. The preparation for a 2027 production start ensures that the franchise will continue to evolve across multiple platforms for years to come.