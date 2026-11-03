Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power Season 3 Costume Design and Story Shifts

Rory McCann discusses the intricate hat design for his character and explains how Season 3 unites Middle-earth against an emerging darkness. Read details on the new episode release strategy and production changes. (158 characters)

Actor Rory McCann has revealed the meticulous process behind crafting the distinctive hat for his character in the third season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Speaking to io9, McCann described the experience of achieving the perfect fit as a collaborative joy involving the dedicated costume team. The goal was to create a garment that felt less like a simple prop and more like a royal artifact of significant weight and history.

Collaborative Hat Creation Process

The construction of the hat required a precise and respectful fitting routine that emphasized the item's ceremonial importance. McCann explained that the hat was so revered he would not put it on himself; instead, it was placed on his head by Janet, the artisan who made it. During these sessions, measurements were taken, photographs were captured, and detailed conversations occurred to refine the design further.

Also read Fantasy Films Damaged by Comparison to Lord of the Rings Movies

Adjustments were made incrementally, requiring McCann to return for additional fittings until the final version was achieved. This iterative process ensured that the hat not only looked correct but also carried the narrative weight required for the character. The collaboration with Janet was described as extraordinary, bridging the gap between practical costuming and deep character backstory.

Character Identity and Backstory Integration

While the hat is explicitly identified as Tom Bombadil's hat, McCann noted that his own head shape might not perfectly match the previous actor's proportions. This physical reality necessitated a tailored approach to ensure the costume fit him correctly while maintaining the integrity of the design. The final product captures Tom Bombadil's whimsy, wonder, and eternal being, but it also holds personal significance for the actor.

Advertisement

Mccann highlighted that by the time filming began, the hat represented more than just a costume piece. It embodied his professional relationship with Janet and his work with the entire costume team. This connection transformed a small item into a massive element of the human story behind the show. It provided a tangible link between the actor's experience and the broader narrative of the series.

Season Three Narrative Stakes and Darkness

Season Three marks a pivotal shift in the series structure, moving from backstory setup to the core conflict of the story. After the first two seasons, which featured characters on separate journeys across different parts of Middle-earth, the narrative now demands unity. McCann emphasized that the stakes have escalated, warning that darkness could take over easily if the characters do not pull together.

The actor described a palpable change in the earth itself, a resonance or vibration that the character Gandalf picks up on. This sensation signals that difficult choices must be made to unite against the growing threat. The tone has shifted to reflect an urgent need for alliance, contrasting with the isolated exploration of earlier seasons. The series is now focused on preventing total devastation through collective action.

Release Strategy Changes and Industry Updates

In addition to narrative developments, the release strategy for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been altered for this season. Prime Video has announced that episodes will be dropped in blocks rather than on a weekly basis. This change aims to accommodate the expanded scale of the season and provide viewers with a different consumption experience.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the broader entertainment industry continues to see shifts in production landscapes. Reports indicate that the Mass Effect TV series remains in development despite recent changes at BioWare. Additionally, creator Travis Knight has expressed reservations about the reception of Masters of the Universe. These industry movements occur alongside the heightened anticipation for the return of Middle-earth.