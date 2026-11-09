Lord of the Rings Popularity Surges on Netflix as Rings of Power Season 3 Approaches

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey ranks on Netflix as Amazon's The Rings of Power prepares for Season 3. Explore the streaming surge and viewing statistics.

Amazon Studios' high-budget fantasy series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is preparing for the premiere of its third season, a development that has reignited global interest in the broader Middle-earth franchise. As anticipation builds for the upcoming return to Amazon Prime Video, older cinematic entries within the same universe are experiencing a significant resurgence in viewership on competing platforms, specifically Netflix.

The Rings of Power Season 3 Anticipation Builds

The third season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is scheduled to arrive at Amazon Prime Video in the coming days, marking a major moment for the streaming giant's flagship property. The series, which premiered on September 1, 2022, depicts key events during Middle-earth's Second Age, beginning after the defeat of the Dark Lord Morgoth and his army of Orcs.

Also read Prime Video Reveals The Rings of Power Season 3 Release Date Amid Review Bombing Backlash

At the time of its launch, the show set a new benchmark for the platform, with 25 million people worldwide watching in its first 24 hours. This viewership figure established it as the streamer's biggest premiere ever, demonstrating the immense cultural power of J.R.R. Tolkien's literary legacy when adapted for modern television audiences.

As the release window for Season 3 narrows, fans are revisiting earlier adaptations to reconnect with the lore and characters that defined the original literary works. This behavior highlights the enduring appeal of the Middle-earth universe, which has expanded from Tolkien's bestselling novels into multiple screen adaptations that continue to bring the history of this beloved fictional world to life.

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The Hobbit Resurgence on Netflix Streaming Charts

While attention focuses on Amazon, a different entry from the same cinematic universe is climbing the ranks on Netflix. More than a decade after its initial theatrical release, Peter Jackson's The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey has secured a spot among Netflix's most-watched titles globally.

The film is consistently ranking in the Top 10 of the platform's streaming charts this week, a testament to the cyclical nature of streaming consumption and the sustained interest in fantasy epics. This resurgence is particularly notable given the initial critical reception, which was more divided than that of The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes currently gives the film a 64% critics' score based on 302 reviews. However, audience reception remains significantly more positive, with a score of 83%, suggesting that casual viewers and fans of the genre continue to embrace the film despite earlier professional criticism.

Competing Platforms and Audience Engagement

The simultaneous popularity of these titles on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video illustrates the unique dynamics of the current streaming landscape. While Amazon retains the exclusive rights to the high-budget television series, Netflix has successfully leveraged its vast library to keep older fantasy films in the public eye.

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This competitive environment benefits consumers by providing multiple entry points into the Middle-earth story. Viewers can choose to follow the linear narrative progression of the television show, which goes back thousands of years before the events of the books, or they can revisit the cinematic adaptations of the shorter prequel novel, The Hobbit .

The engagement metrics from both platforms suggest that the Lord of the Rings franchise remains one of the most robust and commercially viable intellectual properties in the entertainment industry. The ability to drive viewership across different services indicates a deep, loyal fanbase that is willing to explore various iterations of the source material.

Future Viewing Trends and Franchise Longevity

The upcoming premiere of Season 3 of The Rings of Power is expected to further boost engagement with the entire franchise. As new episodes drop, streaming data suggests that audiences often engage in binge-watching related content, which could see continued or even increased rankings for films like The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey on Netflix.

Industry analysts view this trend as a positive indicator for the long-term health of fantasy adaptations. The sustained interest in both the television series and the film adaptations demonstrates that the core narrative of Middle-earth continues to resonate with global audiences, ensuring that the franchise will remain a central pillar of streaming entertainment for the foreseeable future.