Lord of the Rings King's Gambit Board Game Release Date and Details

Restoration Games announces the Lord of the Rings King's Gambit tabletop release in October 207, featuring massive miniatures and a $2.5 million Kickstarter campaign.

The Lord of the Rings franchise continues to expand its multimedia presence with the announcement of King's Gambit, a new tabletop experience from Restoration Games. This ambitious project aims to bring the epic scale of Middle-earth battles to physical tables through expansive miniatures and detailed game components.

King's Gambit is scheduled for a release in October 2027, offering fans a tangible way to engage with the lore. The game focuses on recreating massive conflicts, specifically highlighting the Battle of Pelennor Fields and the siege of Minas Tirith.

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Massive Miniatures and Detailed Components

Restoration Games, known for its previous work on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles board game, has developed King's Gambit as an expansive tabletop wargame. The core mechanic involves replicating the final stages of the war for Middle-earth, allowing players to control diverse factions using dice and cards.

The physical components are designed to be imposing, featuring miniatures representing the armies of Gondor, Rohan, Mordor, and their respective leaders. The game also includes significant 3D models of key locations, such as the multi-tiered city of Minas Tirith and the volcanic peak of Mount Doom.

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Smaller environmental models are also included to enhance the battlefield, such as the port town where Aragorn and his allies defended against invading Corsairs. These elements combine to create a highly immersive visual experience that captures the grandeur of J.R.R. Tolkien's original narratives.

Unprecedented Kickstarter Support and Funding

Backers have already demonstrated immense enthusiasm for the project, contributing to a highly successful crowdfunding campaign. King's Gambit raised $2,576,794 from 8,325 supporters through its Kickstarter initiative, marking one of the most funded tabletop projects in the franchise's recent history.

This financial backing provides Restoration Games with the resources necessary to produce high-quality miniatures and complex board components. The official Kickstarter page remains active for late pledges, allowing new supporters to join the project before its finalization.

The significant community support underscores the enduring popularity of Lord of the Rings merchandise. Fans are eager for new ways to engage with Middle-earth beyond video games and streaming series like The Rings of Power.

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Release Timeline and Potential Delays

The official delivery date for King's Gambit is set for October 2027. This timeline gives the development team sufficient time to manufacture the numerous components and assemble the complex game systems.

However, stakeholders are advised to remain cautious regarding the exact shipping schedule. Crowdfunding projects frequently encounter production challenges that can push back release dates, meaning the October 2027 deadline is an estimate rather than a guarantee.

Despite potential risks, King's Gambit stands out as a flagship title for 2027 tabletop releases. It promises to deliver a unique, large-scale gaming experience that complements other media entries like Hunt for Gollum and The Rings of Power.