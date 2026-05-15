Lord of the Rings Games: New Open-World RPG Rumors Spark Hope and Excitement

The news text discusses the long-awaited development of a full-scale Lord of the Rings open-world RPG by major AAA studios. Fans express their hope, skepticism, and excitement about the potential projects.

Lord of the Rings games have been hit-and-miss over the years, and fans have been longing for a full-scale open-world RPG that does Tolkien's iconic Middle-earth justice.

With the recent cancelation of a new Lord of the Rings MMO from Amazon, the future of video game adaptations has become uncertain. However, recent reports suggest that at least two different Lord of the Rings RPGs may be in the works from major AAA studios - one from Crystal Dynamics and another from Warhorse Studios. Fans are hopeful, skeptical, and excited about these potential projects, with some expressing their eagerness for an official announcement.

The Warhorse Lord of the Rings RPG rumor has sparked a wave of hope and excitement among fans waiting for the open-world RPG they have been dreaming of for decades





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Entertainment News Lord Of The Rings Open-World RPG Crystal Dynamics Warhorse Studios Video Game Adaptations Future Recent Rumors

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