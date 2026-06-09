‘Lord of the Rings’ Films to Celebrate 25 Years With Elijah Wood, More at CCXP

The annual fan event takes place Dec. 3-6 in Brazil.

Dominic Monaghan , Elijah Wood, Billy Boyd and Sean Astin in 2001's 'The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.

'is the first announced guest for the forthcoming CCXP26 fan event that takes place later this year in São Paulo,. With the theme of “Fellowship Forever,” this year’s CCXP is held Dec. 3-6, and Wood is set to participate in a panel on both Dec. 3 and 4, along with photo and autograph sessions on each date.

, which was released in theaters Dec. 19, 2001, and also starred Ian McKellen, Liv Tyler, Viggo Mortensen, Sean Astin, Cate Blanchett and Orlando Bloom. Based on the writing of J.R.

R.Emma D'Arcy and Matt Smith Promise a "Bloodbath" Season 3 of 'House of the Dragon' at Fiery Premiere: "Absolutely Where It Needed to Go" “CCXP has a tradition of celebrating major milestones in pop culture alongside the people who experienced them from the inside,” CCXP vp of content Roberto Fabri said in a statement.

“In 2025, it was Road to Hell and the 20th anniversary ofturning 25, and there’s no better way to kick off this celebration than with Frodo himself. Elijah Wood at CCXP26 is exactly the kind of announcement we make knowing festival fans have been eager to hear it.

”‘The Accompanist’ Review: Susan Sarandon and Aubrey Plaza in Zach Woods’ Sharply Acted but Overly Precious Feature Debut‘The Last Day’ Review: Alicia Vikander and Victoria Pedretti Shine in a ‘Mrs. Dalloway’ Reinterpretation About the Perils of Modern MotherhoodLord Miller to Produce High Concept Sci-Fi Comedy ‘I Promise We’re Cool’ with Rising Comedy Talent for Universal The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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