Lord of the Rings Fans Excited for Upcoming Projects and Exclusive Artwork

Lord of the Rings fans have a lot to look forward to this summer, with the official release of The Black Rider framed art print from Álvaro Jiménez and Sideshow available for pre-order now and set to ship between June and July 2026. The print is a beautiful depiction of one of the most iconic scenes from The Fellowship of the Ring, where the group of Hobbits cower under a tree stump for fear of being captured by the dreaded Nazgul Ringwraiths.

Lord of the Rings fans got some absolutely incredible news this week, with the long-rumored open-world RPG from Warhorse Studios officially being confirmed to be in development.

While the game is likely a very long way off, it could very well be the video game adaptation that Middle-earth has needed all along. Further, with multiple new projects on the horizon, including Rings of Power season 3, Andy Serkis's The Hunt for Gollum, and Stephen Colbert's newly announced project that will delve into the unexplored opening chapters of Tolkien's Fellowship of the Ring, it's an exciting time to be a Lord of the Rings fan.

And if all of that wasn't enough to get you excited for the future of the franchise, Lord of the Rings: The Black Rider is a brand-new upcoming release that you do not want to miss out on (via Sideshow). Lord of the Rings fans have a lot to look forward to this summer, with the official release of The Black Rider framed art print from Álvaro Jiménez and Sideshow available for pre-order now and set to ship between June and July 2026.

It's a beautiful depiction of one of the most iconic scenes from The Fellowship of the Ring, where the group of Hobbits cower under a tree stump for fear of being captured by the dreaded Nazgul Ringwraiths. It's arguably one of the most memorable and terrifying moments in the film, recreated in giclée on canvas by renowned artist Álvaro Jiménez.

For those unfamiliar, giclée is a high-quality method of printing artwork using specialized inkjet printers, with the term originating from the French word gicler, meaning ‘to spray,’ referring to how the ink is applied. It gives the artwork a ‘high resolution’ effect that is made to last decades without degradation.

The Black Rider print is currently up for pre-order on Sideshow for $365 and is selling out extremely fast, with only the top-tier framed edition still available in limited quantities: The Lord of the Rings: The Black Rider Canvas Art Print is limited to an edition of only 50 pieces, reproduced on matte canvas with a protective matte varnish to the greatest depth of detail and image fidelity. Each print is stretched and mounted in a black wood floating frame with wire hanger for ease of display, making this Lord of the Rings artwork a gorgeous sight on any fan’s walls.

If you're looking to enhance your Lord of the Rings collection and add this beautiful piece of art to your wall, it's highly recommended you act sooner rather than later, as the exclusive item is already listed as being ‘Almost sold out’ on Sideshow's official storefront.

The Lord of the Rings Movie(s) The Lord of the Rings (1978), The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim TV Show(s) The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Video Game(s) The Lord of the Rings Online (dupe), Middle-Earth: Shadow of War, The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum, The Lord of the Rings: Return to Mori





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Lord Of The Rings Warhorse Studios Open-World RPG Rings Of Power Season 3 Andy Serkis's The Hunt For Gollum Stephen Colbert's Project The Black Rider Framed Art Print Álvaro Jiménez Sideshow Pre-Order Edition Of Only 50 Pieces Giclée On Canvas High-Quality Method Of Printing Artwork Reproduced On Matte Canvas Limited Quantities Exclusive Item Already Listed As Being ‘Almost Sold Out’ Lord Of The Rings Movie(S) Lord Of The Rings TV Show(S) Lord Of The Rings Video Game(S)

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