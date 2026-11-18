Stone Blade Entertainment releases Lord of the Rings Ascension, a deckbuilding board game based on the original trilogy, with standalone boxes at $60 and a bundle for $150.

Stone Blade Entertainment has officially confirmed the production of Lord of the Rings: Ascension after securing significant financial backing through a successful crowdfunding campaign on Gamefound. The project has attracted 8,051 backers who contributed a total of $2,410,467 to bring this ambitious tabletop experience to life. This overwhelming community support signals a strong demand for high-quality board games rooted in the legendary Middle-earth universe. The funds will directly facilitate the manufacturing and distribution phases of the game, ensuring the studio can meet the high expectations of fans worldwide.

The studio has set a firm shipping deadline for all backers, targeting a delivery date in December 2027. This timeline allows the development team sufficient time to produce components that match the quality standards established by previous entries in the Ascension series. While crowdfunded projects of this scale sometimes encounter unforeseen delays that could push shipping into 2028, the current estimate remains a firm commitment from Stone Blade Entertainment. Backers can monitor their order status directly through the official Gamefound campaign page for any real-time updates.

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Players can engage with Lord of the Rings: Ascension through a flexible deckbuilding system that supports both solo and cooperative multiplayer modes. The game accommodates up to four players, allowing friends to team up against the narrative challenges presented in the original trilogy of novels. Each playthrough requires participants to navigate through the storylines of the three original books while managing the corruption levels of the One Ring. This central mechanic adds a layer of tension and strategic depth to every decision made during the campaign.

The gameplay loop involves recruiting iconic heroes from the lore and utilizing unique abilities to overcome obstacles and complete specific objectives. Players must carefully balance their resources and actions to progress through each book without succumbing to the corrupting influence of the ring. The game features a robust array of recruitable characters, each bringing distinct skills that can alter the course of the campaign. This design encourages players to experiment with different strategies and team compositions to succeed in their missions.

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Pricing structures for the release are designed to offer flexibility for different types of consumers and collectors. Each of the three books is packaged in its own standalone box, containing unique rules and components that cater to individual storylines. The cost for a single standalone box is set at $60, providing fans with an accessible entry point into the series. This modular approach allows players to purchase only the stories they are most interested in without committing to the entire trilogy immediately.

For those wishing to experience the complete narrative arc, a comprehensive trilogy bundle is available for a total of $150. This bundle includes all three books in one package, offering a cost-effective solution for dedicated fans and new players alike. The bundle ensures that players can engage with the full scope of the original novels through the lens of this deckbuilding adaptation. Stone Blade Entertainment has structured these pricing tiers to maximize accessibility while maintaining the premium quality associated with the Ascension brand.

Lord of the Rings: Ascension serves as a spiritual successor to the developer's previous successful card games, aiming to elevate the deckbuilding genre within the fantasy setting. The project draws direct inspiration from J.R.R. Tolkien's original trilogy, offering an immersive experience that honors the source material. Fans have praised the game for its potential to bring the epic struggles of Middle-earth to the tabletop in a fresh and engaging way. The high level of support received during the crowdfunding phase underscores the enduring popularity of the franchise.

The production phase marks a critical milestone for the project, transitioning the concept from a funded idea to a tangible product ready for manufacturing. Stone Blade Entertainment has pledged to maintain the high-quality standards that have defined their previous releases in the Ascension series. This commitment to quality is expected to resonate with both long-time fans of the tabletop series and newcomers to the franchise. The successful funding event demonstrates the viability of niche fantasy board games in the current market landscape.

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Potential buyers interested in securing a copy can still participate in the final stages of the campaign through the Gamefound platform. The studio encourages early supporters to take advantage of the current opportunities before the project moves fully into mass production. This period represents the last chance for backers to influence certain aspects of the final product through feedback and support. The community aspect of crowdfunding continues to play a vital role in bringing such ambitious projects to fruition.

The release of Lord of the Rings: Ascension adds to a growing list of spin-offs and adaptations expanding the Middle-earth franchise in new directions. As the tabletop gaming market continues to evolve, projects like this highlight the strong connection between literary classics and modern gaming formats. The success of this campaign provides a blueprint for future adaptations of Tolkien's work in the physical gaming space. It remains an exciting development for enthusiasts of both fantasy literature and strategic board games.